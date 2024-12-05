Burnley entertain Middlesbrough in the Championship Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy the very best Burnley versus Middlesbrough odds and Championship free bet offers.

Burnley v Middlesbrough Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 6th December 2024

Title-chasing Burnley will look to secure a fifth straight victory on Friday evening when they welcome fellow promotion-hopefuls Middlesbrough to Turf Moor in what has the makings of a high-octane affair.

Swift return

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of 2023/24, Burnley will be aiming to make a swift return back to the top-flight at the first time of asking under manager Scott Parker, who was appointed as replacement for Vincent Kompany who left for Bayern Munich. The Clarets currently sit in second position in the Championship standings with just two points separating them from leaders Sheffield United, Parker’s men having returned ten wins, six draws and two defeats from their eighteen league outings. The Lancashire outfit head into this match on the back of four consecutive victories against Swansea, Bristol City, Coventry City and Stoke City, therefore confidence will be high in the home camp ahead of this clash.

High spirits

At Turf Moor, Burnley’s eight league outings have returned five wins and three draws and visitors Middlesbrough will struggle to find a way through against a Clarets side which have conceded a mere six goals whilst on league duty this term, less than any other side in the division and under a third as many as Boro. Indeed, the visitors have conceded more than any other top five side in the Championship although on the other side of the coin they have found the net more times (32) than any other second tier outfit. Not only that but the Teessiders have scored more goals away from home than any other Championship team and they too will be high spirits having won all-but-one of their last five.

Tough nut to crack

All things considered, this looks set to be an evenly-fought affair with both teams in high spirits on the back of their respective recent form. Burnley have avoided defeat in the league on home soil this season and they will be targeting nothing less than three points here, however we envisage them being forced to share the spoils by a Middlesbrough outfit that are a tough nut to crack.

Back a draw at best odds of 27/11