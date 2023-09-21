Burnley v Manchester United Match Preview & Best Odds

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany will look to prolong Man United’s misery when his Burnley side entertain them at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Kick-off: 8pm, Saturday 23rd September 2023

Despite scoring three goals at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening, Manchester United came home with nothing to show for their Champions League exertions and without even touching on the Red Devils’ off-field concerns, their on-field activities leave much to be desired right now. This was the third straight defeat for Erik ten Hag’s men, following on from back-to-back 3-1 thumpings to Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion. The manager is at serious risk of losing the dressing room and the side head into this weekend’s trip to Turf Moor having failed to take a single point from their travels this season. United have lost all-but-one of their last five away games in the Premier League and while they have enjoyed a five-match unbeaten run against the Clarets, this effectively means nothing given the current run of poor form.

Burnley got their first points of the season on the board thanks to their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, a match which saw Lyle Foster have an effort disallowed for handball before being given a straight red card later in the game. Foster will be on the naughty step for this meeting with the Red Devils while Kompany will also be without the services of Darko Churlinov (blood poisoning), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee injury) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring injury) for this encounter.

Manchester United came away from their Champions League defeat with no further injuries, however Erik ten Hag will still be without many key players for this clash, most notably Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and possibly Harry Maguire. While they have injury concerns of their own, this is the best possible time for Burnley to be facing the Red Devils given their many absentees, defensive frailties and off-field issues. The United rearguard won’t emerge unscathed here but then again, the Clarets have been leaking goals aplenty at Turf Moor and we envisage United’s potent attack fighting fire with fire on Saturday evening and earning three points on their travels.

