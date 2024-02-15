Burnley v Arsenal Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Burnley Free Bets

Premier League strugglers Burnley entertain high-flying Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Burnley free bets which you can pick ups simply by registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites using the unique links provided here.

Burnley v Arsenal Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 17th February 2024

Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal demolished West Ham United in their last outing and Mikel Arteta’s men will be confident of seeing off struggling Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Still in search of first win

Anfield welcomed its biggest ever Premier League crowd for the visit of Burnley on Saturday and the home support were treated to a thoroughly entertaining affair, the Clarets going in level at the break but the Reds claiming the points with two goals in the second half. Vincent Kompany’s men are still in search of their first win of 2024 and as things stand they sit second from bottom in the league table, goal difference alone keeping them above Sheffield United.

Leaked more goals

Burnley have leaked more goals (50) than any other side with the exception of Sheffield United in the Premier League this season, however they have found the back of the net in each of their last five league outing and will be confident of adding to the scoreline at Turf Moor this weekend. Indeed, the Clarets have collected points from all-but-two of their last five league games on home soil, this run including a 5-0 thumping of Sheffield United in early December.

Ruthless and free-flowing

Thus far, Arsenal have leaked just eleven goals on their travels in the Premier League this season and they have avoided defeat in their last ten trips to Burnley, although exactly half of this meetings ended all-square. Nevertheless, while it’s unlikely that the Clarets will roll over as they did earlier in the season, we envisage a ruthless and free-flowing Gunners outfit to prevail with relative ease and take the spoils while keeping the home side at bay throughout.

Back Arsenal to win-to-nil at best odds of 6/5