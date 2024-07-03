Burnley Odds & Predictions for 2024/25 Season

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Burnley Betting Odds

Burnley dropped down from the Premier League to the championship at the end of last season and as they prepare for the new campaign, now is a great time to register with any of our featured betting partners and get the very best Burnley betting odds and free bet offers.

Burnley Odds & Predictions for 2024/25 Season

Update: 03.06.24

Just twelve months on from winning promotion to the Premier League, Burnley now find themselves back in the Championship and without Vincent Kompany who left for Bayern Munich at the end of 2023/24.

Full of hope

Burnley started the 2023/24 Premier League campaign full of hope for the season ahead, the main aim for Vincent Kompany and his Clarets being to last more than just a single season in the top-flight. Alas, it wasn’t to be and Burnley now find themselves straight back in the second tier after finishing second from bottom in the Premier League table with just five wins from their 38 league outings.

Straight back down

In 2022/23, Burnley were the dominant side in the Championship and they won the title with ten points separating them from second-placed Sheffield United, the latter also subsequently dropping straight back down after finishing bottom of the Premier League table with just three league wins throughout the season. The Clarets are close (at the time of writing) to appointing former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker as their new manager and his main remit will be to steer the Lancashire side back into the top-flight by whatever means necessary.

Second favourites for promotion

As we fast approach the start of the 2024/25 Championship season, Burnley are second favourites to win the title at the end of the campaign at a best price of 8/1 (after favourites Leeds United at 7/2), ahead of Luton Town (best odds 12/1) who also dropped out of the top-flight at the close of 2023/24. Leeds are favourites to win promotion (either via the play-offs or automatically) while the Clarets are again second favourites in this regard at a best price of 21/10, Luton Town and Middlesbrough completing the top four in the betting at 4/1 apiece.

06.07.23

Burnley took the Championship title with relative ease in 2022/23 and earned for themselves a place in the Premier League, however can the Clarets last more than a single season in the top-flight or will they drop straight back down?

Burnley were the dominant side in last season’s Championship and they are fully deserving of their place in the Premier League, however there’s little doubt that they will find the going extremely tough in what looks set to be a long and testing campaign.

Burnley Fixtures

Burnley will be looking forward to life back in the Premier League but they couldn’t have wished for a tougher opening fixture, the Clarets up against defending champions Manchester City. This will certainly be a huge day for Clarets boss Vincent Kompany as he leads his side against a team which he captained. Burnley lost 6-0 to City in the FA Cup last term and Kompany will hope that his men prove to be more competitive this season.

This tough start continues as Burnley lock horns with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester United in their opening seven outings of the new campaign. As such, Clarets fans should prepare themselves for what could well be a very slow start. At the latter end of the campaign, the Clarets are up against Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in their closing five matches, fixtures which could be pivotal in determining whether they remain in the top-flight for more than a single campaign.

Burnley Players

Burnley have conducted some modest business in the summer sales but the heart of their defence has been strengthened by the addition of Dara O’Shea. Jordan Beyer’s loan spell has come to an end and he has now been signed on a permanent basis, while Wout Weghorst has returned to Turf Moor after spending time at Old Trafford. Whether he is used by Kompany next season remains to be seen.

Burnley Relegation Odds

Of the three sides promoted from the Championship at the end of last season, Burnley are the only ones which the best UK betting sites have priced outside of the three relegation favourites. You can get a best price of 5/2 on Burnley to drop straight back down to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Burnley Title Odds

Unsurprisingly, the bookies are giving the Clarets next to no chance of winning the Premier League title in 2023/24 with some firms going as high as 1500/1 that the trophy ends up at Turf Moor. Indeed the only 5000/1 on offer for a title win next season goes to Championship play-off winners Luton Town, the first time such a price has been up for grabs since Leicester City’s amazing achievement under Claudio Ranieri.

Burnley Predictions

As we head rapidly towards the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, we envisage Burnley avoiding the drop. They still have lots of work to do in the summer transfer market but manager Vincent Kompany has shown himself to be something of a shrewd tactician. He is busy preparing his side for life in the top-flight and their unwavering set of footballing principles and positivity in possession might serve them extremely well back in the Premier League and we envisage them collecting enough points to keep them out of the drop zone.