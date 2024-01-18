Bristol City v Watford Match Preview & Best Odds

Bristol City will look to build on their FA Cup win over Premier League side West Ham United when they entertain Watford at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon and you can add to the excitement by taking advantage of some excellent Bristol City free bets and other great Championship promotions which you can claim simply by registering a new account with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 20th January 2024

Despite promotion-chasing Watford being five positions above Bristol City in the Championship table, the Hornets are just three points better off as the two sides prepare for a showdown at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

Fresh from their FA Cup giant killing exploits, Bristol City will be going in search of three Championship points when they entertain promotion-chasing Watford at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon. The Robins made it into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the second attempt after beating their top-flight opponents in a third round replay earlier this week and confidence will have been boosted as a result. Liam Manning’s men have collected just a single point from their last three Championships while failing to find the back of the net during this time, therefore Manning is yet to convince the fans that he’s the right man for the position. While Nottingham Forest awaits City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Manning will be doing his utmost to ensure his men focus on their Championship campaign for the time being, starting with the visit of Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Watford have been inconsistent in recent weeks but they appear to have settled things down of late with two draws against Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle as well as subsequent wins over Chesterfield (FA Cup) and struggling Queens Park Rangers last time out. The Hornets are now just a single point away from the play-off places and manager Valerian Ismael will be eager for his men to continue their excellent away run which has returned thirteen points from five games.

Bristol City will be brimming with confidence on the back of their cup win over the Hammers but whether they can build on this remains to be seen. Watford will be no pushovers here and with this having the makings of being an evenly-fought encounter, we’ll be siding with the spoils being shared at Ashton Gate.

