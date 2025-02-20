Bristol City entertain Middlesbrough on Friday evening and as such, now is an ideal time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you will discover the latest Bristol City v Middlesbrough odds and best free bet bonus offers ahead of this clash.

Bristol City v Middlesbrough Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 21st February 2025

Eleventh-placed Middlesbrough will be desperate to get their play-off bid firmly back on track and they can take a step in the right direction when they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Friday evening.

Tough nut to crack

With their 33 Championship outings returning 11 wins, 13 draws and 9 defeats, Bristol City find themselves in 8th position in the league standings, two points separating them from the top six ahead of the weekend round of fixtures. The Robins have proven themselves to be a tough nut to crack of late with their last six outings returning two wins, three draws and just a single defeat, this sole loss coming against Swansea City early this month. Nevertheless, City could only manage a share of the spoils at Cardiff City last time out and this extended their winless run on the road to nine Championship matches. On home soil, Liam Manning’s side are more convincing and with wins in six of their last games at Ashton Gate, confidence will be high ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough.

Fall by the wayside

Michael Carrick has been a man under pressure, the Middlesbrough boss presiding over just two wins in eleven league games ( along with 4 draws and five defeats). Indeed, the Teeside outfit have suffered defeat in all-but-one of their last six league outings and this has seen their play-off bid fall by the wayside. Indeed, any hopes that they can claim the spoils at Ashton Gate this weekend are tempered by the fact that the visitors have been edged to defeat in their last three games on the road.

Team News:

Bristol City: The Robins have shown resilience in recent matches, extending their unbeaten run to five games. In their last encounter on October 19, 2024, they secured a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, with goals from Anis Mehmeti and Yu Hirakawa. Manager Liam Manning will be looking to build on this momentum as they approach the upcoming fixture.

Middlesbrough: The Boro have faced challenges recently, experiencing a run of six defeats in seven matches, which has seen them slip to 11th place in the Championship standings. Despite this, club chairman Steve Gibson has expressed confidence in manager Michael Carrick’s ability to turn the season around. The team will be eager to reverse their fortunes in the upcoming match against Bristol City.



Win to Nil: Bristol City: 3/1 Middlesbrough: 9/2

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 4/6 No: 11/10

Half Time/Full Time: Bristol City/Bristol City: 11/4 Draw/Bristol City: 9/2 Middlesbrough/Middlesbrough: 4/1 Draw/Middlesbrough: 6/1



Home advantage

With wins coming in six of their last eight home games in the second tier, we believe that Bristol City will make use of their home advantage to secure a vital three points as they push for a play-off berth at the expense of a Middlesbrough side which look set to suffer a fifth successive defeat.

