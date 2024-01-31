Bristol City v Leeds United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm, Friday 2nd February 2024

Leeds United can move themselves into second position in the Championship table should they managed to take a maximum points haul against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Friday evening, however this won’t be a walk in the park for either side.

December was a disappointing month for Leeds United with just three wins from their seven outings throughout the month, however since then the West Yorkshire side have enjoyed their best form of the season with their four league outings returning a maximum twelve points (and just a single goal conceded in total). Indeed, the Whites have won six and drawn one of their last seven across competitions, the only stalemate being a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup last time out.

It’s fair to say that Daniel Farke’s side haven’t been at their best in their last three competitive outings but the wins over Preston North End (2-1) and Norwich City (1-0) would suggest that the side have character enough to fight their way to positive results in this latter half of the season. That said, Leeds have lost six of their fourteen away games in the Championship this term and this statistic certainly won’t be lost on Liam Manning whose Bristol City side have been very much a mixed bag across competitions.

The Robins haven’t managed a league win since Boxing Day and on the back of this poor run they have dropped down to thirteenth position in the Championship table. Manning’s side would move just three points shy of the top six in the league table with a win on Friday evening but while they have already proven themselves more than capable of matching the bigger teams at this venue, we feel that Leeds United will be very difficult to stop and the three points seem destined to go the way of the visitors.

Back Leeds United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/4