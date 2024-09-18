Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup this evening and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our football betting sites where you can claim some exclusive free bet offers and get the very best Brighton v Wolves betting odds.

Brighton v Wolves Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Wednesday 18th September 2024

Brighton & Hove Albion head into this midweek Carabao Cup clash having enjoyed an excellent start to their Premier League campaign and they will be confident of seeing off a Wolves side which have struggled to get going in the top tier.

Yet to taste defeat

Despite dominating throughout and creating most of the clear cut chances, Brighton & Hove Albion were forced to settle for a share of the spoils against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium last weekend. Nevertheless, the Seagulls are one of just five top-flight sides yet to taste defeat whilst in league action and they sit just two points behind second-placed Arsenal after four rounds of fixtures.

No major silverware

Brighton certainly aren’t one of the giants of the English game and while they are currently sitting at the upper end of the Premier League table at this early stage of the campaign, they have yet to win any major silverware, their best achievement being an appearance in the 1982/83 FA Cup final.

Struggling to get off the mark

Wolverhampton Wanderers finished in 14th position at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign but they are struggling to get off the mark this time around, the West Midlands side having lost three and drawn one of their opening four league outings. Gary O’Neil’s men brushed aside Championship side Burnley to the tune of 2-0 in the second round of this competition but they will be in for a far tougher time of things on the south coast tonight.

Injury list

With an ever growing injury list to contend with, Brighton may well rest most of their key players for this clash and this will give the visitors hope that they can make it through to the fourth round of the tournament. Nevertheless, the Seagulls are on home soil and we’ll be backing them to progress at the expense of a Wolves side which haven’t won away from home since February.

