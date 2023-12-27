Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm, Thursday 28th December 2023

Having collected just two points from their last three Premier League outings, Brighton & Hove Albion will be desperate to turn their domestic fortunes around when they entertain Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening.

Hot on the heels of their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion were forced to settle for a share of the spoils on their second trip to the capital in the space of four days when drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last time out. This extended the Seagulls’ winless run in the Premier League to three games and understandably they will be eager to turn things around on home soil on Thursday evening.

The south coast outfit have been solid in front of their own home fans this season with just two defeats at this venue across competitions. On home soil they have beaten Newcastle United in the Premier League and held Liverpool to a draw, while in the Europa League they have beaten Ajax and Marseille, therefore confidence will be high ahead of the visit of Spurs this week.

Tottenham Hotspur head into this match on the back of an excellent run during which they have drawn with defending Premier League champions Manchester City and subsequently claimed maximum points at the expense of Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Everton, a 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham United the only blemish on this solid run.

Nevertheless, Spurs were fortunate just to leak a single goal against Everton in their last outing and Brighton & Hove Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion can cause problems for the visitors’ rearguard in this one. Nevertheless, the home side are still too open at the back and we envisage Spurs fighting fire with fire and claiming the points in this clash.

