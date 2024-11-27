Brighton & Hove Albion entertain south-coast rivals Southampton in the Premier League on Friday evening, therefore now is a great time to check out the very best Brighton & Hove Albion versus Southampton odds and Premier League free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 29th November 2024

A win for Brighton & Hove Albion against basement club Southampton on Friday evening would lift the Seagulls into second position in the Premier League table.

Newly-exposed flaws

Two weeks after taking advantage of Manchester City’s newly-exposed flaws by winning 2-1 at the Amex Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion triumphed by the very same scoreline away to AFC Bournemouth last time out, a fourth triumph in six top-flight matches. Indeed, this is the same number of wins that they had managed across their previous nineteen Premier League games and confidence will be high in the Seagulls camp that another three points will be coming their way on Friday night.

Unbeaten streak

Brighton have amassed twelve points in a six-match unbeaten streak and they are one of just three top-flight sides – the others being Liverpool and Brentford – yet to taste defeat on home soil whilst on Premier League duty this season. That said, the south-coast side have managed a mere four clean sheets in their 15 home matches since the start of the year and this will give their struggling opponents hope that they can find a way through their hosts’ backline at some point.

Two late goals

Southampton were just 25 minutes away from beating league leaders Liverpool last weekend but despite being 2-1 in front at this point, they succumbed to two late goals from Mohamed Salah – including one from the spot in the 83rd minute – and went down to their 10th league defeat of the campaign. Tough meetings with the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, Spurs and Liverpool are moving into view, but the side will need to focus fully on their Friday-evening trip along the south-coast.

Lowest scorers

The Saints have found the net in each of their twelve Premier League meetings with Brighton, however they are the lowest scorers in the top-flight and while they may well add to the scoreline here, their real issue has been the ball out of their own net. As such, we’re not going to go against a high-flying Brighton outfit as they look to move into the top two in the Premier League by claiming all three points on home soil.

Back Brighton to win and both teams to score at best odds of 7/4