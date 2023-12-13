Brighton & Hove Albion v Marseille Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm, Thursday 14th December 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille have already secured their places in the knockout round of the 2023/24 Europa League but a win for either team would send them straight through to the last sixteen while consigning the losers to the play-offs.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s first ever appearance in the Europa League has gone very well thus far, despite the fact that they were placed in a tough group containing Marseille, AEK Athens and Ajax. Nevertheless, the Seagulls have assured themselves of a top two finish regardless of the result of their final group outing against Marseille on Thursday evening, however they will need to beat the French outfit should they wish to finish at the summit of their group and avoid the play-offs.

Brighton have been a mixed back on the domestic front of late with one win, one draw and one defeat from their last three Premier League games, however on home soil the south-coast side have gone unbeaten in their last seven across competitions and motivation will be high ahead of this midweek clash.

Marseille have failed to make it past the group stages in their last three continental campaigns but they have impressed this time around with two draws and three wins from their five Group B games. They sit a single point above Brighton, against whom they drew 2-2 in the last meeting, and a draw here will be enough for them to secure pole position and a place in the last sixteen.

Marseille have only triumphed once in their last fourteen trips to England but Brighton are creaking under the pressure caused by a lengthy injury list and a leaky rearguard, therefore in this instance we envisage the visitors coming out on top and claiming the all important three points.

Back Marseille to win at best odds of 19/5