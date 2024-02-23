Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton Match Preview & Best Odds

Premier League strugglers Everton will face a tough assignment when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites where you can benefit from a range of Everton free bets and other mouthwatering Premier League promotions ahead of this clash.

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 24th February 2024

Fresh from their 5-0 demolition of bottom side Sheffield United in their last outing, Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in what could prove to be a one-sided affair.

Solid home form

Everton have suffered defeat in just one of their last five Premier League outings but they still sit dangerously close to the relegation zone with goal difference alone separating them from 18th-placed Luton Town after 25 rounds of league fixtures. The Toffees have been solid in front of their own home fans this season with no top-flight defeats at Goodison Park since 27th December, however Sean Dyche’s men are doing themselves few favours as after winning four on the bounce in the Premier League in early December, they have subsequently been winless in their last eight. The Merseyside outfit thrashed Brighton 5-1 at the Amex Stadium last season but even the most optimistic Toffees fans will realise that such a result is all but out of the question this time around.

Seldom outfought

The Seagulls head into this match on the back of a 5-0 obliteration of struggling Sheffield United, a perfect response to the hugely disappointing 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur a week earlier, the North London side scoring the winner deep into stoppage time. Brighton currently sit a single point clear of Newcastle United in the Europa Conference League qualifying berth and having scored at least four goals in three of their last five games across competitions, we envisage them more than avenging last season’s defeat at this venue. The Seagulls are seldom outfought at the Amex Stadium and the likelihood is that De Zerbi’s side will have three more points in the bag and a clean sheet for their troubles on Saturday afternoon.

Back Brighton & Hove Albion to win-to-nil at best odds of 11/4