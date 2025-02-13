Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can benefit from a range of great Premier League free bets as well as the latest Brighton versus Chelsea odds and offers.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 14th February 2025

Less than one week after they clashed in the FA Cup, Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Friday evening, the Blues looking to avenge their defeat to the Seagulls in the last meeting between the sides.

European adventure

Brighton & Hove Albion have made it into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the third successive time but before they can look forward to their meeting with Newcastle United in that competition, they need to focus first on their weekend clash with Chelsea at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League, as well as upcoming encounters with south-coast duo Bournemouth and Southampton. Should the Seagulls wish to be in the mix for a second European adventure in three seasons, they need to embark on a positive run of results in the next few weeks.

Best chance of silverware

With their FA Cup campaign coming to an end last time out, Chelsea will now be focusing purely on their UEFA Conference League and Premier League campaigns. Enzo Maresca’s best chance of silverware in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge lies with the Conference League where his side sit at the summit of the league table with six wins from six matches. More importantly perhaps, Chelsea remain very much in the mix for a Champions League berth, the side currently sitting in fourth position in the top-flight and this will certainly be their main priority for the remainder of the season.

Recent Form:

Brighton: Prior to their FA Cup triumph, Brighton suffered a heavy 7-0 league defeat to Nottingham Forest. However, they have shown resilience, with notable performances including a 3-1 victory against Manchester United and a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Chelsea: The Blues recently secured a 2-1 league win against West Ham United. Despite this, they have faced challenges on the road, remaining winless in their last five away matches across all competitions, including the recent FA Cup loss to Brighton.

Team News:

Brighton: Captain Lewis Dunk is a major doubt due to a rib injury sustained in the recent FA Cup match against Chelsea. Additionally, James Milner (hamstring), Solly March (muscle), and Joao Pedro (knock) are expected to be sidelined. The Seagulls may rely on Adam Webster to partner Jan Paul van Hecke in central defense if Dunk is unavailable.

Chelsea: Striker Nicolas Jackson has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury, leaving manager Enzo Maresca without a conventional striker. Marc Guiu is also sidelined with a muscle problem. Options to fill the striker role include Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer as a false nine. Defensively, Reece James remains out with a hamstring injury, while Malo Gusto has returned to fitness and could feature.

Key Players to Watch:

Brighton: Georginio Rutter has been influential, contributing a goal and an assist in the recent FA Cup victory over Chelsea. Kaoru Mitoma continues to be a significant threat on the wing, known for his pace and creativity.

Chelsea: Midfielder Cole Palmer has been a creative force, consistently generating scoring opportunities. Christopher Nkunku, despite being deployed out of his preferred position, remains a key player in Chelsea’s attacking setup.

Hugely competitive

Given Brighton’s recent FA Cup victory and Chelsea’s injury concerns, this Premier League encounter is poised to be hugely competitive. Brighton will aim to capitalise on their home advantage and recent success against the Blues, while Chelsea will be eager to avenge their cup exit. A closely contested match is anticipated and the most likely outcome as far as we’re concerned is for this encounter to end all-square with both teams getting onto the scoresheet.

Back a draw and both teams to score at best odds of 7/2