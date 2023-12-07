Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley Match Preview & Best Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to make it two wins on the bounce when they entertain Burnley on Saturday afternoon and you can add to the excitement by bagging yourself some exclusive Brighton free bets when you register a betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 9th December 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion fought their way back from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in their midweek Premier League outing and they will look to make it two wins on the bounce when they entertain Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Local teenager Jack Hinshelwood was the hero for Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening when he scored the winning goal against Brentford in the 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium. This was the maiden senior goal for the 18-year-old academy product and it edged the Seagulls ever closer to the top six in the Premier League table, just two points currently separating them from sixth-placed Manchester United.

Ahead of their weekend meeting with Burnley, the Seagulls sit in eighth position in the Premier League table and Roberto De Zerbi’s men have incredibly both scored and conceded in each of their last nineteen league outings, a fact which suggests plenty of goal-mouth action against a Burnley side which scored five last weekend. Brighton have also avoided defeat in each of their last six league matches at the Amex Stadium and this solid home form should see them over the line against the Clarets this weekend.

Burnley thumped fellow strugglers Sheffield United to the tune of 5-0 last weekend but they couldn’t build on that positive result and subsequently lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their midweek clash in the West Midlands. Vincent Kompany’s men have now lost all of their last five on the road across competitions and while they have hauled themselves off the foot of the Premier League table, they are still very much in the danger zone.

Brighton have been culpable of conceding the odd goal here and there, however the likelihood is that their firepower will more than make amends for any shortcomings at the back and send them through to three more points in front of their own home fans this weekend.

Back Brighton to win and both teams to score at best odds of 19/10