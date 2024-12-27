Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Brentford in the Premier League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can guarantee yourself the very best Brighton versus Brentford odds and Premier League free bets.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Friday 27th December 2024

Following excellent starts to their respective campaigns, both Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have been struggling with poor form with just one win between them in their last five outings.

Turned sour

Under Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton & Hove Albion enjoyed an excellent start to their Premier League campaign and fans were starting to believe that they were on their way back to another European campaign, however things have since turned sour. The Seagulls head into tonight’s meeting with Brentford on the back of a five-match winless streak, this run including a 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium. After taking a lead against Leicester and West Ham in recent matches, the Seagulls could only manage a single point from each and as things stand, they sit in tenth position in the league standings. Nevertheless, the south coast side are just four points adrift of the top five with a game-in-hand over sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth and fifth-placed Newcastle United, while they are a mere three points short of fallen champions Manchester City.

Quality

Brentford are amongst the highest scorers in the top-flight this season although they failed to find the back of the net in a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the GTech Community Stadium last time out. The only other times the Bees failed to score were against league leaders Liverpool at Anfield and against Everton at Goodison Park. Thomas Frank’s side have seen their form unravel of late and were their home form to evade them, they would be in serious trouble. Away from home, the West London side have managed a mere one point – less than any other top-flight side this term – but with the undoubted quality in their ranks, there’s little reason to believe that they won’t get anything from their trip to the south coast tonight. The Seagulls are in something of a rut and as such, we envisage a close and evenly-fought encounter in this one.

Back a draw and both teams to score at best odds of 17/4