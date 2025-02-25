Brighton & Hove Albion entertain AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League this evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can indulge yourself with a wide range of Premier League free bets and the latest Brighton versus Bournemouth odds and offers.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Tuesday 15th February 2025

The race to clinch a European berth is intensifying and both Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth will be aiming to boost their chances of finishing in the top six of the Premier League table when they lock horns at the Amex Stadium tonight.

Outstanding

Brighton & Hove Albion were outstanding when thrashing Premier League strugglers Southampton 4-0 in their last outing and manager Fabian Hurzeler will be more than happy with his side’s response to the 7-0 demolition by Nottingham Forest at the start of the month, the Seagulls leaking just a single goal in their subsequent three outings while finding the back of the net nine times. Indeed, Brighton have emerged victorious in six of their last eight games – with two defeats – and four clean sheets have been managed along the way.

Top six

Bournemouth lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last outing but the south-coast side remain in the top six in the Premier League standings, albeit with goal difference alone separating them from seventh-placed Chelsea. The Cherries amassed 48 points at the end of last season (their highest ever total in the top-flight) but they are very much on track to surpass that total comfortably, their last sixteen outings across competitions returning ten wins with no defeats on the road in their last eight.

Team News:

Brighton & Hove Albion: The Seagulls will be without James Milner and Ferdi Kadioglu, who are not expected back until after the international break. Jason Steele is nearing a return but remains unavailable for this fixture. Additionally, Igor Julio is out for the season. ​

AFC Bournemouth: The Cherries will miss defender Illya Zabarnyi due to suspension following a red card in their recent match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. In addition, Adam Smith, Julian Araujo, and James Hill are sidelined but could return soon. Marcos Senesi requires more time to recover, and Evanilson is expected back after the international break. Enes Unal remains out until late 2025. ​

Head-to-Head:

In their last five encounters, Brighton have secured four victories against Bournemouth, including a 2-1 win earlier this season at the Vitality Stadium. The Seagulls are unbeaten in their past three home games against the Cherries. ​

Betting Odds

Match Result: Brighton to win: 6/5 ​ Draw: 29/10 ​ Bournemouth to win: 2/1 ​

Correct Score: Brighton 1-0: 10/1 ​ Brighton 2-0: 14/1 ​ Draw 1-1: 7/1 ​ Bournemouth 1-0: 14/1 ​ Bournemouth 2-1: 11/1 ​

Handicap Betting: Brighton -1: 11/4 ​ Bournemouth +1: 4/7 ​

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 8/13 ​ No: 6/5 ​

Win to Nil: Brighton: 3/1 ​ Bournemouth: 4/1



We envisage Bournemouth’s defence being put to the test here and the home side should create numerous chances. Nevertheless, the visitors’ form away from home has been excellent of late and we expect them to counter any threat from the hosts and edge their way to three points in what has the makings of a high scoring encounter.

Back Bournemouth to win and both teams to score at best odds of 24/5 with BetVictor Bookmakers