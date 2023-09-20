Brighton & Hove Albion v AEK Athens Match Preview & Best Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion find themselves in the Europa League and their first outing is against AEK Athens on Thursday evening

Brighton & Hove Albion v AEK Athens Match Preview & Best Odds

Thanks to their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, Brighton & Hove Albion find themselves in the Europa League where they get things underway on Thursday evening with the visit of AEK Athens.

Kick-off: 8pm, Thursday 21st September 2023

Brighton have made it into the group stages of the Europa League for the very first time courtesy of an excellent top-flight 2022/23 campaign, despite the issues caused by the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea in the early stages of the season.

Any concerns following Potter’s departure were soon completely quashed however and the south-coast side subsequently blossomed under new boss Roberto De Zerbi who was in the hot-seat for the following 32 games. During this time the Seagulls collected 49 points with fourteen wins along the way, ultimately claiming the final Europa League berth at the expense of rivals Aston Villa.

Brighton have picked off where they left and with four wins and just a single defeat from their opening five league matches, they sit in fifth position in the Premier League table. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford and confidence will be sky-high ahead of this home meeting with AEK Athens.

The Greek visitors dropped into the Europa League after falling at the final Champions League qualifying hurdle, the side losing 3-1 on aggregate to Royal Antwerp in the play-off stage. Matias Almeyda’s men will be looking to cause an upset on the south-coast this week ahead of meetings with Ajax and Marseille next month, however we don’t fancy their chances here.

On home soil and with excellent recent form behind them, Brighton will be up for the challenge on Thursday evening and they clearly have sufficient quality to see of any threat from the visitors and claim a relatively comfortable three points.

