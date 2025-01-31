Brentford entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and as such, now is a great tie to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of Brentford versus Tottenham Hotspur odds and Premier League promotions.

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 2pm UK Time, Sunday 2nd February 2025

Tottenham Hotspur could be in line for five straight top-flight defeats in over two decades this weekend and they make the short journey to the Tech Community Stadium eager to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is on shaky ground right now and while he has the backing of the club hierarchy, failure to turn things around will surely result in him being shown the door. Having beaten Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday evening, the North London outfit return to domestic action on Sunday afternoon when they travel across town to Brentford and it’s fair to say that a sense of doom and gloom has descended on Spurs once again, at least in the top-flight where their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Brentford haven’t exactly been walking in a winter wonderland of late but they edged their way to victory at Crystal Palace in their most recent outing, this being only the side’s second win in ten outings. The Bees sit in eleventh position in the league standings with seven points separating them from 15th-placed Spurs and confidence will be high in the home camp ahead of this clash.

Team News:

Brentford: New signing Michael Kayode is expected to make his debut at right-back, following Mads Roerslev’s loan move to Wolfsburg. Captain Christian Norgaard is anticipated to return to the midfield after recovering from injury. However, the team continues to cope with several injuries, including Rico Henry (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (knee), Ethan Pinnock (thigh), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), and Gustavo Nunes (back).

Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs are dealing with a significant number of injuries, with 12 players currently unavailable. Notably, James Maddison and Brennan Johnson are sidelined, which could impact their attacking options. Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min, both with six goals this season, will be key offensive players.

Tactical Overview:

Brentford will need to be vigilant against Tottenham’s threat from wide areas. Pedro Porro has been particularly effective, delivering the most accurate crosses in the league this season, while Dejan Kulusevski’s playmaking abilities and Son Heung-min’s dual threat as a scorer and provider will require close attention from the Brentford defence.

Prediction:

Given both teams’ current form and injury challenges, this London derby is poised to be a closely contested match. Brentford’s home advantage and recent positive result may give them a slight edge, but Tottenham’s attacking quality ensures they remain a formidable opponent.

