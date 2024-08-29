Brentford entertain Southampton on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to check out the very latest Southampton betting odds and latest free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK bookmakers using the links provided.

Brentford v Southampton Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 31st August 2024

After falling short against Liverpool in their most recent Premier League outing, Thomas Frank’s Brentford overcame Colchester United in the second round of the Carabao Cup earlier this week, while Southampton bounced back from defeat to Nottingham Forest by edging past Cardiff City in their midweek cup outing.

Unstuck

Having beaten Crystal Palace 2-1 on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Brentford came unstuck against title-hopefuls Liverpool in their following league outing, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salaam scoring either side of half-time to hand the three points to the Reds. Thomas Frank can take plenty of positives from that match however and the Bees’ resilient play when out of possession meant that Liverpool were restricted to relatively few clear-cut opportunities. Victory this weekend would be the first back-to-back league wins for the West London side since November and three points are very achievable in this one.

Overriding goal

Southampton are yet to claim their first Premier League points and are yet to find the back of the net whilst in league action, however the south-coast side played their part in an eight-goal thriller at Cardiff City in the second round of the Carabao Cup earlier this week, the Saints brushing aside the Bluebirds to the tune of 5-3. The overriding goal for Southampton is to get their first league points on the board but their head-to-head record against Brentford isn’t much to write home about, the Saints losing their last three meetings with the Bees by an 8-0 aggregate scoreline.

Killer instinct

Southampton have been enjoying some lengthy periods of possession but they are clearly lacking any killer instinct in the final third. Brentford offer a clinical threat of their own when Wissa and Mbeumo work in tandem, therefore we’ll be siding with the home side to claim the spoils in this one.

Back Brentford to win-to-nil at best odds of 12/5