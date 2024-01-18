Brentford v Nottingham Forest Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Saturday 20th January 2024

Nottingham Forest and Brentford both sit in the lower echelons of the Premier League table with just a single point and one position separating them ahead of their meeting at the GTech Community Stadium on Saturday evening.

Brentford have struggled to get going this season, Thomas Frank’s men managing just five wins from their nineteen Premier League outings and losing ten during this time. They were sent packing from the FA Cup following a 3-2 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers in a third round replay last night and it’s hard to get too excited about their chances against visitors Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

The Bees have lost each of their last five whilst on Premier League duty although they have at least managed to add to the scoreline in all-but-one of those outings. Frank’s side have won three of their last six league games on home soil but they will be made to work hard by a Nottingham Forest side who appear to have turned a corner in the Premier League.

Having previously managed just three wins from their opening eighteen league games, the Tricky Trees have collected maximum points from their last two Premier League outings with wins over Newcastle United (1-3) and Manchester United (2-1). They edged past Blackpool in extra time in their FA Cup third round replay last night and confidence will be high in the visiting camp ahead of their trip to West London.

With just a single point and one position separating these sides in the Premier League table, this has the makings of being an evenly-fought affair. Nevertheless, Forest’s recent form cannot be overlooked and as such we’ll be siding with the Tricky Trees to take the spoils in this one.

