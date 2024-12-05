Brentford entertain Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy the very best Brentford versus Newcastle United odds as well as the very latest Premier League free bet promotions.

Brentford v Newcastle United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 7th December 2024

Brentford and Newcastle United sit level on 20 points apiece in the middle of the Premier League standings and they will both be confident of success when they do battle at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jekyll and Hyde

Brentford have been something of a Jekyll and Hyde outfit this season, the West London side generally dominant on home soil but seldom successful on their travels, as illustrated when they lost 3-1 at Villa Park earlier this week. The Bees remain in the upper half of the league standings with two positions and a single point separating them from eleventh-placed Manchester United, while a superior goal difference of just one keeps them above their weekend opponents, Newcastle United. On home soil, Thomas Frank’s men are the best performing in the top-flight with 19 points collected at their West London residence and 22 goals scored here, while they have found the net at least three times in each of their last four at this venue, albeit having yet to keep a clean sheet at the Community Stadium.

Late equaliser

Newcastle United were the last side to return from this venue with all three points in the bag, courtesy of a 4-2 victory in the latter stages of 2023/24. The Magpies head into this clash having scored a late equaliser in a thrilling six-goal stalemate with league leaders Liverpool earlier this week, however as praiseworthy as this win undoubtedly was, Eddie Howe’s men are winless in their last three league outings and will slip down in the lower half of the standings should either AFC Bournemouth or Fulham claim a maximum points haul this evening. Having found the net in all-but-one of their last nine away games in the league but conceding multiple times in all-but-two of their last ten league games in the capital, the Magpies look set to be involved in another goal-fest on Saturday afternoon.

Bogey team

Games at this venue are generally absorbing encounters and there’s nothing to suggest that goals will be at a premium here. The Bees have been scoring for fun in front of their own home fans this term but defensively they remain suspect, while Newcastle United have been their bogey team with the Magpies recording five wins and a draw from their last six meetings. This points very much towards the spoils being shared at the Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon and on the basis that there are usually goals aplenty at this venue, we’ll be siding for things to end all-square with a couple of goals apiece.

