Brentford v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 17th February 2024

Liverpool hauled themselves back to the summit of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Burnley in their last outing and they will look to further cement this lofty position when they travel to the capital to face Brentford at lunchtime on Saturday.

Back to winning ways

Having lost back-to-back Premier League outings at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur (3-2) and Manchester City (1-3), Brentford returned to winning ways at the weekend with a fine 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, in the process easing their immediate relegation concerns. Thomas Frank’s men are by no means safe from the threat of dropping down to the Championship with just six points separating them from the bottom three but they enjoy the advantage of a game-in-hand over all-but-one of the six sides currently sitting below them in the division. The West London side have leaked multiple goals in each of their last four league contests at the Gtech Community Stadium although in fairness they have found the back of the net in 24 of their last 25 top-flight outings at this venue.

Two league defeats

Liverpool have suffered just two league defeats this season – less than any other top-flight side – and they sit two points clear of second-placed Manchester City as things stand, the latter having the advantage of a game-in-hand over Jurgen Klopp’s men. The Reds strolled to a 3-0 win in their last meeting with Brentford at Anfield but Frank’s men have taken four points from six against Liverpool in West London and will be confident of taking something from this encounter.

Plenty to be desired

Liverpool’s defending has left plenty to be desired of late and there is every chance that Brentford will find their way through at some point here. The Bees have been solid in front of their own home fans and confidence will be high on the back of their win over Wolves at the weekend, however while we don’t envisage the Bees getting the better of the Reds here, we do expect them to force the visitors to share the spoils.

Back a draw at best odds of 18/5