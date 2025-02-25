Brentford entertain Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can indulge yourself with the very best Brentford versus Everton odds and Premier League free bet offers.

Brentford v Everton Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Wednesday 26th February 2025

Brentford and Everton have both been enjoying some excellent form of late and confidence will be high in both the home and visiting camps when they go battle in West London on Wednesday evening.

Scintillating form

Brentford boosted their chances of securing European football when they demolished Leicester City to the tune of 4-0 in their last outing, the West London outfit now sitting in 11th position in the league standings with just five points separating them from 8th-placed Aston Villa, over whom they enjoy a game-in-hand. On their travels, Thomas Frank’s troops have been enjoying some scintillating form with wins in each of their last four away from the Gtech, however they are five without a win against the visiting Toffees. Brentford enjoyed a double over Everton in 2021/22 but since then they have failed to register another win over the Merseyside outfit.

Godsend

David Moyes has been something of a godsend at Everton since taking the reins in January, the Scotsman presiding over a marked upturn in form for the Toffees with four wins and two draws in their last six Premier League outings. This has lifted the side from the relegation zone to 14th position in the table and they now sit some 14 points clear of the bottom three. Indeed, the Toffees have amassed more points than any other top-flight side in their last six while they have found the net at least twice in their four home games under Moyes.

Team News:

Brentford: The Bees are currently managing several injuries. Defender Kristoffer Ajer is expected to start at fullback, filling in for the unavailable Sepp van den Berg. Additionally, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes, and Rico Henry are sidelined due to injuries. ​

Everton: The Toffees will be without Seamus Coleman and Armando Broja for this fixture. Broja is nearing a return and may feature for the Under-21 side soon. Youssef Chermiti remains unavailable due to injury. ​

Head-to-Head:

In their recent Premier League encounters, Everton has had the upper hand, winning the last three meetings against Brentford. The most recent match at Goodison Park in April 2024 ended in a 1-0 victory for Everton. ​

Betting Odds :

Match Result: Brentford to win: 21/20 ​ Draw: 11/4 ​ Everton to win: 27/10 ​

Correct Score: Brentford 1-0: 15/2 ​ Brentford 2-0: 10/1 ​ Draw 1-1: 13/2 ​ Everton 1-0: 11/1 ​ Everton 2-1: 12/1 ​

Win to Nil: Brentford: 5/2 ​ Everton: 9/2 ​

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 4/5 ​ No: 1/1 ​

Handicap Betting: Brentford -1: 11/4 ​ Everton +1: 4/7 ​

Half-Time/Full-Time: Brentford/Brentford: 11/5 ​ Draw/Brentford: 4/1 ​ Everton/Everton: 5/1 ​ Draw/Everton: 7/1 ​ Draw/Draw: 5/1



Tough test

Brentford will provide Everton with a tough test on Wednesday evening but the Toffees have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in fortunes under David Moyes and we envisage them getting the better of their hosts on Wednesday evening.

Back Everton to win at best odds of 27/10 with leading bookmaker BetVictor