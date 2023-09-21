Brentford v Everton Match Preview & Best Odds

Both Brentford and Everton will be aiming to bounce back from 1-0 defeats in their most recent outings and get their Premier League campaigns back on track at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday evening.

Kick-off: 5:45pm UK Time, Saturday 23rd September 2023

Brentford’s seven game unbeaten run came to an end when they visited Tyneside last weekend, the Bees coming unstuck for the first time in the top-flight since May when losing 1-0 to Newcastle United. This was a controversial and bad tempered affair which saw no less than eight yellow cards being brandished, the Magpies showing a defensive nous which has been absent of late.

This was Brentford’s first defeat of the season and they will be in no mood for a repeat of this when they do battle with Everton on Saturday evening. Draws with AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have helped place Thomas Frank’s men in mid-table obscurity and the West London outfit have failed in keeping clean sheets in each of their last four.

Brentford will have one eye on their upcoming clash with Arsenal although the Gunners are one of only two sides to have beaten the Bees at this venue since the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign. As such, it’s hard to envisage weekend visitors Everton returning home with anything in the bag, especially so since the Toffees have only collected a single point from their opening five games.

Sean Dyche’s men have lost four of their opening five Premier League games this season with no goals scored in each of these defeats. Three of these losses came at Goodison Park while their sole point thus far has came about thanks to a 2-2 draw against a Sheffield United side which are one of the favourites for relegation back to the Championship.

The Toffees did manage to collect four points from a possible six against Brentford in 2022/23 although while this should in theory stand them in good stead for this match, Frank’s men can usually be relied upon to deliver in front of their home fans. As such we envisage them returning to winning ways and collecting all three points against an Everton side which will find it hard to find a way through.

