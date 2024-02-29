Brentford v Chelsea Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd March 2024

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Brentford at Stamford Bridge a little over four months ago, Chelsea will be looking to exact their revenge over their near-neighbours when the two rivals lock horns at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Secure in the dugout

In these impatient times, any club manager who oversees twelve defeats in fifteen league games would normally be living in fear of his position, however thus far this hasn’t been the case with Thomas Frank who seems secure in the Brentford dugout with the apparent full support of the club board. The Bees would have been in confident fettle ahead of their meeting with an out-of -form West Ham United on Monday evening but in the end it was the Hammers who got the upper hand in a 4-2 victory at the London Stadium. Having finished last season in ninth position in the Premier League table, the Bees are currently sitting down in 16th place with just five points separating them from the bottom three with just twelve league games left to play, while they have managed just a solitary win from their last six home matches across competitions.

Struggled with inconsistency

Three days after their disappointing EFL Cup Final defeat to Liverpool, Chelsea managed to edge past Championship high-flyers Leeds United in the fifth round of the FA Cup earlier this week. They will face more Championship opposition in the next round of the competition in the form of Leicester City but for now their main focus must lie with their league campaign. The Blues have struggled with inconsistency this term and they currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, their 25 league outings returning ten wins, ten defeats and five draws. Only four points separate the Blues from sixth-placed Manchester United however and as such, a European berth isn’t out of the question. Nevertheless, it’s hard to predict exactly which Chelsea will turn up here – as it has been for most of the campaign – and while Pochettino’s side are favourites for the three points, we envisage this being a tight and evenly-fought encounter which will ultimately end with the spoils being shared.

