Bournemouth v Sheffield United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 9th March 2024

Sheffield United were demolished to the tune of 6-0 at home to a rampant Arsenal side on Monday evening and they will be desperate to bounce back from this disappointing showing when they face Bournemouth on the south coast this weekend.

Lack of cutting edge

Since bashing Fulham 3-0 on Boxing Day, AFC Bournemouth failed to claim another Premier League scalp until they came up against a wasteful Burnley side on Sunday, the Cherries taking advantage of some lacklustre defending to record a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor. Bournemouth have been held back by a lack of cutting edge – as illustrated when they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Leicester City last month – but they have nevertheless managed to haul themselves up to 16th position in the Premier League standings with eleven points now separating them from the bottom three.

Earlier trains

A large number of disappointed and disgruntled Blades fans will have been packing the earlier trains away from the capital on Monday evening although those that remained will doubtless have feared a record thrashing against the Gunners. In the end, Arsenal made do with six goals without reply but the Blades have become the first ever side in English league history to leak five goals or more in four back-to-back home matches and lose three back-to-back league games by the same amount.

Easy pickings

Chris Wilder’s men have leaked an incredible 72 goals this season whilst on Premier League duty and scored a measly 22 in reply, the side sitting eleven points away from safety after 27 rounds of fixtures. On their travels they had marginally more to shout about than they have at Bramall Lane but a side saddled with injuries and lacking in confidence should be easy pickings for a home outfit with a killer instinct up front.

