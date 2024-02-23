Bournemouth v Manchester City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 24th February 2024

Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth lock horns for the first time since the defending Premier League champions cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Cherries at the Etihad Stadium in early November.

Found their feet

Following their 6-1 demolition by Manchester City on 4th November, AFC Bournemouth found their feet and bounced back with six wins from their subsequent seven Premier League outings up to Boxing Day. Since then however, they have failed to register a single win whilst in league action and are still searching for their first positive result of 2024. Andoni Iraola’s men looked on course to secure their first win of the year on Saturday when they led 2-1 against Newcastle United at St James’ Park, however the Magpies found the back of the net in the second minute of stoppage time to secure for themselves a share of the spoils. Indeed, since the start of the year, only struggling Burnley have managed fewer points (2) than AFC Bournemouth (3) and while they don’t have any immediate relegation concerns, their bid to finish the season in the top half of the table is looking somewhat more difficult.

Enjoyed much success

Just three days after sharing the spoils with Chelsea, Manchester City were made to work extremely hard for their three points by a determined Brentford side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Erling Haaland scoring the only goal of the game in the 71st minute. Pep Guardiola’s side have gone ten games without defeat in the Premier League ahead of their weekend trip to the south coast but they sit second to Liverpool in the table with four points separating the two sides, albeit with City enjoying a game-in-hand over the leaders. With the Reds involved in the EFL Cup Final this weekend, Guardiola’s men will look to use their game-in-hand to maximum advantage against a Cherries side against whom they have enjoyed much success over the seasons.

Second best

The last thirteen meetings between Man City and Bournemouth have all ended in favour of the Citizens and with the Cherries already having been demolished 4-0 by both Liverpool and Arsenal this term, we envisage them coming off second best against a Man City side against whom the best they can realistically hope for is a consolation goal.

Back Manchester City to win and both teams to score at best odds of 7/4