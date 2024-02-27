Bournemouth v Leicester City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Tuesday 27th February 2024

There’s an intriguing FA Cup fifth round tie set to take place at the Vitality Stadium this evening when Premier League side AFC Bournemouth entertain Championship high flyers Leicester City.

Positive performance

Bournemouth have made it through to this stage of the FA Cup following wins over Queens Park Rangers (3-2) and Swansea City (5-0), however Leicester City will prove to be an altogether tougher assignment for the Cherries and they head into this clash on the back of a five-match winless run which includes a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in their last outing. The south coast side put in a positive performance against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Vitality Stadium but they failed to take advantage of some good opportunities and they now sit in 14th position in the Premier League table, eight points separating them from the bottom three. Bournemouth’s next three league outings are against Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town, sides which are in the bottom three. As such, the Cherries will be confident of claiming some much needed points in the weeks ahead although their main focus right now will be claiming a place in the last eight of the FA Cup.

First FA Cup meeting

Leicester City haven’t managed a win over Bournemouth since August 2019, however at this venue they are winless since 2014. This is the first ever time that they have locked horns in the FA Cup and while the Foxes will be aiming to secure a swift return back to the Premier League, the East Midlands side do know what it takes to lift the trophy, having done so on 2020/21. Enzo Maresca’s men sit at the summit of the Championship table as things stand with six points separating them from Leeds United and Ipswich Town in second and third places respectively. Recent results have been a bit inconsistent and it’s hard to call this FA Cup clash with neither side likely to be at full strength, however we feel that the home side’s additional quality will help them steer a path into the last eight of this season’s FA Cup.

