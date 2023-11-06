Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Newcastle United will look to build on their weekend win over Arsenal when they do battle on Tuesday evening with a Borussia Dortmund side against whom they lost 1-0 in their last meeting

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 7th November 2023

Newcastle United went down 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago at St James’ Park and Eddie Howe will be aiming to avenge this surprise defeat when he takes his charges to Germany on Tuesday evening.

Borussia Dortmund may well have been full of trepidation ahead of their trip to Tyneside a fortnight ago having witnessed the Magpies dismantling the mighty Paris Saint-Germain with relative ease in their second Champions League outing, however the Germans held firm and firmly halted their hosts’ momentum. The Magpies appeared to be a shadow of the side which had thumped the French champions 4-1 just three weeks previously and they had absolutely no answer to the defensive might of the Bundesliga side.

Newcastle and Dortmund now sit level on points in their Champions League group although the German outfit have the advantage on the head-to-head column. PSG are just two points ahead and should they fail to take any points from their meeting with AC Milan at the San Siro, then top spot is up for grabs for the winner at Signal Iduna Park.

Having drawn 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers towards the end of October, Newcastle have rejoiced in an excellent week with wins over Manchester United (3-0 at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup) and Arsenal (1-0 at home in the Premier League). Ending a twenty year run without an away win in the Champions League will be foremost in the mind of the Magpies boss this week and against a somewhat demoralised Dortmund side which were thumped 4-0 at home to Bayern Munich in their last outing, we envisage the visitors avenging their October defeat by taking the spoils here.

