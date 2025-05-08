Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham Hotspur Odds & Match Preview

Spurs Brace for Norwegian Nail-Biter: Bodo/Glimt Plot Europa League Upset in Second Leg Showdown

Date: 8 May 2025 | Time: 20:00 BST

With one cautious toe already dipped into the waters of the Europa League final, Tottenham Hotspur head north to the rather chilly climes of Norway, where Bodo/Glimt await at the Aspmyra Stadion for the decisive second leg of their semi-final. As Thursday night’s 8pm kick-off looms, Spurs fans may want to brace themselves—not just for the frosty temperatures but also for a potentially nerve-jangling 90 minutes.

Following a 3-1 victory in the first leg back at the somewhat more temperate Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the North Londoners are in pole position. The aggregate winners of this tie will earn a ticket to the final, where either Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao will be waiting with open arms—or perhaps clenched fists.

A Lightning Start and a Late Scare: First Leg Recap

It took little more than the time required to boil a kettle for Brennan Johnson to thump Spurs into the lead last week—just 38 seconds, to be precise. Before Bodo/Glimt’s defence had even found their bearings, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke had already added to Tottenham’s tally, stretching the advantage to three goals by the 61st minute.

Just as the travelling Spurs faithful began dusting off their European final bucket hats, Bodo/Glimt’s Ulrik Saltnes dampened the celebrations slightly, netting a late goal that gave the Norwegian champions a sliver of hope. Still, the visitors departed North London with a healthy cushion and dreams of silverware that would end a 17-year drought—long enough to make even Arsenal fans feel a twinge of sympathy.

Postecoglou’s Positivity Amid Domestic Despair

Despite the bright European nights, Tottenham’s domestic form has resembled a soggy Sunday League pitch. Ange Postecoglou, who boldly declared upon arrival that he tends to “win things in my second year,” has spent much of this season battling not opponents, but an increasingly “negative narrative” around the club.

The Premier League campaign has been nothing short of woeful. Spurs have stumbled to 19 defeats in 35 matches, a dismal run capped by three successive losses and a 1-1 draw against West Ham United last weekend. As things stand, they languish in 16th place—closer to the relegation zone than the European places and a full 14 points adrift of the top half of the table.

Travelling Troubles: Spurs’ Away-Day Blues

If Spurs’ home form has been flaky, their away form has often crossed the line into downright embarrassing. In their last 10 road trips across all competitions, they’ve managed just two victories, while suffering seven defeats and salvaging one solitary draw.

Yet, there have been glimmers of hope. Their most recent Europa League away day ended with a rare clean sheet and a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, enough to seal their place in this very semi-final. Notably, Tottenham have not strung together back-to-back away wins in European competition since November 2013. However, they boast an unblemished record against Norwegian opposition—an encouraging omen if ever there was one.

Historically, the odds are also in Spurs’ favour. Since the Europa League’s rebranding in 2009, only nine sides out of 92 have failed to progress from a two-goal first-leg lead at home. That’s the kind of stat that might help ease the anxiety of even the most battle-scarred Tottenham supporter.

Bodo/Glimt’s Historic Run: Hoping for a Home Fortress

While Spurs dream of ending their trophy drought, Bodo/Glimt are already rewriting history books. They are the first—and so far, only—Norwegian club ever to reach the semi-finals of a major European competition.

Manager Kjetil Knutsen’s side has enjoyed a full week to rest and prepare. They will be hoping to finally conquer English opposition, having lost all four previous encounters—including a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal in the 2022-23 Europa League.

Though their away form has been patchy (seven defeats in their last 11 Europa League away games since 2022), their performances at the Aspmyra Stadion have been stellar. They’ve won their last five Europa League home matches, finding the net 15 times and most recently dispatching Lazio in the quarter-finals before prevailing in a penalty shootout.

In all competitions, Bodo/Glimt have won their last eight home fixtures, including two commanding 3-0 victories to kick off their domestic league campaign. Knutsen has publicly urged his players to “go for it” on Thursday—though it’s unclear if he meant goals or possibly a warm pair of gloves.

Team News: Spurs’ Selection Headaches and Glimt’s Reinforcements

Tottenham’s injury list could almost fill a second team sheet. James Maddison, whose creativity lit up the first leg, hobbled off with a knee injury and is now expected to miss the remainder of the season. Radu Dragusin (ACL) and Lucas Bergvall (ankle) are also unavailable.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope that both Dominic Solanke (thigh) and Son Heung-min (foot) could be fit to feature. Should either fail their late fitness tests, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson are likely to spearhead the attack, with support possibly coming from either Mathys Tel or Wilson Odobert—the latter having found the net in the draw at West Ham.

In Maddison’s absence, Dejan Kulusevski will shoulder the creative burden, potentially partnering Rodrigo Bentancur and one of Yves Bissouma or Pape Matar Sarr in midfield. Ange Postecoglou is expected to stick with the back four that started the first leg: Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Destiny Udogie.

As for Bodo/Glimt, Daniel Bassi remains sidelined with a leg injury. The good news for the hosts is the return of skipper Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen, and Andreas Helmersen, all of whom missed the first leg due to suspension. Berg and Evjen are expected to rejoin Ulrik Saltnes in midfield, while Helmersen is likely to start on the bench, ready to provide late firepower if needed.

The attacking trio could see Isak Dybvik Maatta maintain his spot on the right, with Jens Petter Hauge potentially shifting into the forward line alongside Kasper Hogh—currently joint-top scorer in the competition with seven goals—and Ole Didrik Blomberg. The defensive quartet of Fredrik Sjovold, Villads Nielsen, Jostein Gundersen, and Fredrik Bjorkan is poised to remain unchanged, standing between Spurs and a place in the final.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham’s expected XI may read: Guglielmo Vicario between the posts, a back four of Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, and Udogie. In midfield, Sarr and Bentancur could provide the ballast, while Kulusevski operates just ahead. The forward line may feature Johnson, Solanke, and Tel, assuming the fitness gods are kind.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, are likely to line up with Nikita Haikin guarding the net, supported by defenders Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, and Bjorkan. Berg, Evjen, and Saltnes should marshal the midfield, while Maatta, Hogh, and Blomberg aim to test Spurs’ fragile backline.

The Verdict: A Score Draw and Spurs Progression

Expect the hosts to make the most of their fortress-like home advantage and score a couple against a Tottenham defence that has managed just one clean sheet in their last 15 outings across all competitions. But overturning a two-goal deficit? That might be a mountain too steep, even for Norway.

We’re predicting a 2-2 draw on the night, which would see Spurs triumph 5-3 on aggregate and book their spot in the final. There may be a few heart-in-mouth moments for the travelling faithful, but Postecoglou’s men should just about hold firm.

And for those fancying a flutter on the outcome—or simply seeking to add a bit more spice to their Thursday night