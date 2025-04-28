Blackpool vs Birmingham City Odds: Blues Chase Glory as Seasiders Aim for Respectability

7:45pm, Wednesday 30th April 2025

Party Over? Not for Birmingham

Just days after lifting the League One trophy in front of a jubilant St Andrew’s crowd, record-breaking Birmingham City are back on the road, travelling north to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night. While the Blues march on towards even more silver-plated history, their hosts are left reflecting on a season of what-ifs and nearly-theres.

Birmingham’s campaign has been nothing short of sensational. With 105 points already in the bag and Reading’s EFL record of 106 firmly in their sights, Chris Davies’s side could soon crown a flawless season with yet another accolade. Meanwhile, Blackpool’s dreams of reaching the playoffs have well and truly sunk without trace, leaving them marooned in midtable purgatory.

Blackpool’s Middling March to Nowhere

It wasn’t supposed to end like this for Blackpool. Having narrowly missed the playoffs last season, hopes were high around Bloomfield Road that a top-six push was on the cards. However, inconsistency has haunted Steve Bruce’s men all year. Even a brief three-game winning streak teased the Seasiders with faint hopes, only for reality to bite hard with just one victory in their last four outings.

Now firmly stuck in ninth place, Blackpool find themselves 11 points adrift of the playoff spots with only two matches left. While survival was never in doubt, promotion ambitions have withered away, and Wednesday’s clash represents little more than a chance to salvage pride and possibly ruin Birmingham’s quest for records.

The home faithful will also be acutely aware of their side’s Bloomfield Road woes. Only six wins from 21 home league matches, with an eye-watering 11 draws, has made them the division’s kings of compromise. Against a rampant Birmingham outfit, that might not be enough to avoid another bruising evening.

Birmingham’s March to the Record Books

Birmingham City’s return to the Championship is being celebrated in style. Sunday’s 4-0 hammering of Mansfield Town — with goals flying in from Willum Willumsson, Keshi Anderson, Kieran Dowell, and Tomoki Iwata — confirmed not only the League One title but also propelled them into record-breaking territory.

Chris Davies’s side are now unbeaten in their last 11 league outings, and having won their last four matches away from home, they show little sign of letting up. There is, however, the small matter of a recent stumble at Wembley, where they fell to Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy final. But with silverware already in hand and history at stake, motivation won’t be an issue for the visitors on Wednesday night.

The Blues will want to ensure they head into the summer with every possible record smashed and every bottle of champagne popped — and don’t bet against them achieving it.

Team News: Rotation Likely for Blues, Changes Expected for Seasiders

Blackpool will likely stick with the side that earned a point against Wigan Athletic last time out. Lee Evans, who netted the equaliser at the DW Stadium, should retain his spot in midfield, while Ashley Fletcher — currently tasked with replacing the goals of Jordan Rhodes — will hope to find a way past a formidable Birmingham backline.

Expect to see a defensive quartet of Jensen Weir Offiah, Richard Casey, Elkan Baggott, and James Husband, with the midfield comprising Rob Apter, Evans, Oliver Morgan, and CJ Hamilton. Up top, Jake Bloxham will join forces with Fletcher, aiming to breach the Blues’ resilient defence.

As for Birmingham, Chris Davies may opt for a little rotation with the record tantalisingly close. Jay Stansfield and Paik Seung-ho could drop to the bench after a heavy workload, allowing others to come in. That said, Icelandic star Willum Willumsson, fresh off a goal-and-assist masterclass against Mansfield, is likely to keep his place.

Ryan Allsop should marshal the sticks behind a defensive line featuring Ethan Laird, Grant Hanley, Emmanuel Davies, and Josh Cochrane. Midfield dynamo Juninho Bacuna may get a breather, but expect Jordan Leonard, Paik, and Taylor Gardner-Hickman to feature, alongside the energetic duo of Alfie Harris and Willumsson supporting the ever-reliable Alfie May up front.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Birmingham City

Given Blackpool’s habit of drawing games at Bloomfield Road and Birmingham’s insatiable hunger for records, this has all the makings of another tight but successful evening for the Blues.

The Seasiders may battle gamely, but the gulf in momentum and confidence between these sides is vast. Birmingham’s machine-like efficiency should see them over the line, adding yet another milestone to a season already packed with accolades. Expect a 2-1 away win, another notch on the Birmingham belt, and perhaps one last Bloomfield Road sigh of resignation.