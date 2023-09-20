Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland Match Preview & Best Odds

Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland sit close to the top six in the Championship table and they lock horns at Ewood Park in what looks set to be a closely-fought affair this evening.

Kick-off: 7:45pm UK Time, Wednesday 20th September 2023

With both sides picking up maximum points in two of their last three outings, Blackburn and Sunderland each enjoy some decent momentum heading into tonight’s meeting. Rovers were subjected to cutbacks during the summer months and it seemed as though John Dahl Tomasson might be set for an exit from Ewood Park, however the Dane is still in the hot-seat and he will have been more than satisfied with his side’s haul of ten points from six matches.

It certainly hasn’t been a walk in the park for a Rovers side which let a lead slip against Hull City and which were thumped 3-0 away to Plymouth Argyle, however a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough was evidence that the club are at least heading in the right direction.

Nevertheless a lack of goals continues to be a big concern for the Lancashire side, Rovers having found the net just eight times whilst in league action this term and never more than twice in a single game. Nevertheless there is enough quality in the squad that a play-off push is a realistic aim.

Sunderland missed out on the 2022/23 Championship play-offs and it would appear that they were still suffering from a hangover in the early stages of the new season, the Black Cats losing to Ipswich Town and Preston North End in their opening two matches. Nevertheless, Tony Mowbray’s men have subsequently gone four games without defeat in the Championship with wins over Rotherham, Southampton and QPR as well as a goal-less draw away to Coventry City.

The Wearside outfit look to be a side which will once again be challenging for a top six finish to the campaign and they will certainly play a big part in proceedings at Ewood Park tonight. Indeed, this has the makings of a thoroughly exciting encounter, especially so given the goal-scoring record of the Black Cats. That said, on home soil we envisage Blackburn forcing the visitors to settle for a share of the spoils as they continue to recover from the disappointment of 2022/23 and that’s the way we’ll be approaching this match from a betting perspective.

