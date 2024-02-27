Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

FA Cup Free Bet

Championship side Blackburn Rovers entertain Newcastle United at Ewood Park in the FA Cup fifth round this evening, therefore now is an ideal time to open a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can benefit from a wide range of FA Cup free bet bonuses ahead of this clash.

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 27th February 2024

Newcastle United will be going all-out to ensure their place in the last eight of this season’s FA Cup when they travel to Championship side Blackburn Rovers for a fifth-round meeting this evening.

Hanging by a thread

Newcastle United’s European ambitions are hanging by a thread this season, the Magpies slumping down to tenth position in the Premier League table following some disappointing results, the latest being a 4-1 demolition by high-flying Arsenal in their last outing. Eddie Howe’s men currently sit seven points adrift of the top six in the league table with just 11 wins from their 26 league games (along with 11 league defeats), however it is important that the club secure European football for 2024/25 and as such the next few weeks are crucial. Nevertheless, the chance to lift the FA Cup under new ownership is a rare chance which might not come back around for many years. Newcastle have impressed thus far in the competition, thumping local rivals Sunderland to the tune of 3-0 before brushing aside Fulham 2-0 in the last round, therefore they will be confident of seeing off Blackburn Rovers tonight.

Low on list of priorities

As far as Blackburn Rovers are concerned, the FA Cup isn’t high on their list of priorities this season. John Eustace’s men shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Norwich City last time out and as things stand they sit in 16th position in the Championship table with just four points separating them from the relegation zone. The Lancashire outfit have lost each of their last two meetings with Newcastle United – League Cup and FA Cup – and while they are more than capable of causing the Magpies a few issues here, we envisage Howe naming a strong side here and the visitors navigating their way into the quarter-finals.

Back Newcastle United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 31/20