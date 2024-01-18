Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 20th January 2024

Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers are both sitting in the lower echelons of the Championship table with the former just a single position and four points clear of the drop zone ahead of their weekend trip to Ewood Park.

Jon Dahl Tomasson will be a man under pressure right now and he would have had few complaints had Blackburn Rovers decided to dispense with his services on the back of recent form. The Lancashire side have suffered six defeats from their last nine outings and shipped 20 goals in their last seven games. The Danish manager will look to instigate a turnaround in fortunes and with three back-to-back home games ahead, this is the time for him to do just that. While Rovers are relatively safe from the threat of relegation, they are eight points away from the play-off positions and the visit of struggling Huddersfield Town is a chance for this weekend’s hosts to get things back on track.

As far as Huddersfield Town are concerned, their main aim this season will be to avoid relegation into League One although with just two wins coming from their last fifteen league matches, the omens don’t look too good. Darren Moore’s men are four points above the bottom three as things stand but the Terriers boss is under no illusion as to the precariousness of his position. Ahead of meetings with fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers, this is a game which Huddersfield really won’t want to lose.

This has very much the makings of being a pivotal game for both side’s seasons, however we’ll be siding with Blackburn Rovers to take the spoils from a team whose sole ambition here will be to avoid defeat at all costs.

