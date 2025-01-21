Blackburn Rovers welcome Coventry City to Ewood Park for tonight’s Championship meeting and as such, why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today and guaranteeing yourself the best Championship free bet offers as well as the latest Blackburn Rovers versus Coventry City odds and offers.

Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 21st January 2025

Looking to bounce back from defeat in their last outing, Blackburn Rovers will have their work cut out tonight against a Coventry City outfit which have been enjoying some excellent form under Frank Lampard.

Promotion bid back on track

Having thumped Portsmouth 3-0 at Ewood Park last week, Blackburn Rovers were undone by Oxford United at the weekend and they will be eager to return to winning ways tonight and get their promotion bid back on track. John Eustace’s men sit in fifth position in the Championship table but with nine points separating them from fourth-placed Sunderland and thirteen points separating them from second-placed Sheffield United, their dreams of making it into the automatic promotions berths are fading away. Indeed, Rovers are just one point above promotion rivals Watford, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, therefore they are in a pretty precarious position ahead of tonight’s encounter, at least as far as their promotion prospects are concerned.

Tough assignment

Eustace’s troops have managed just a single win from their last seven second-tier outings, while they have drawn two and lost four during this time. Clearly they will be desperate to remain in contention for a play-off berth as we move into a vital stage of the campaign, however it will be a tough assignment keeping ahead of their rivals.

Floundering

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City sit in the middle of the Championship table in 14th position with six points separating them from the drop zone. The Sky Blues have suffered just a single defeat in their last five league outings with two draws and two wins during that time, their most recent outing ending in a 1-0 win over Bristol City. This was Coventry City’s third clean sheet on the bounce on home soil and given that they have proven themselves capable of mixing it with the sides above them in the division, confidence will be high in the visiting camp ahead of their meeting with a Rovers outfit which are floundering in the play-off places. City have won just one of their last seven away matches whilst on Championship duty but they are in better shape than Rovers as things stand, therefore we’ll be siding with the visitors holding their hosts to a share of the spoils and both teams adding to the scoreline.

