Belarus v Romania Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Thursday 12th October 2023

Belarus need a maximum points haul here to keep them in picture for qualification while Romania sit relatively comfortably in second position in Group with four games left to play.

Since the turn of the Millennium, Romania have only been involved in three major international competitions and hopes will be high that they can qualify for next summer’s European Championships in Germany. The side’s appearances in the 2008 and 2016 editions of this competition ended in abject failure at the group stages with no wins whatsoever being posted but there are some signs of encouragement this time around. Edward Iordanescu’s men have lost just once in their last ten outings across competitions and thus far they have avoided defeat in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Twelve points have been collected from this impressive run and along the way they have leaked just four goals, two points currently separating them from group leaders Switzerland. Maximum points from their next two games against Belarus and Andorra are crucial ahead of meetings with Israel and Switzerland in November and Thursday evening’s outing may be pivotal in determining whether they actually make it to Germany next year.

Being held to a goal-less draw by minnows Andorra was a dreadful result for Belarus last month and it was followed by an equally dismal 1-0 defeat to Israel in their last qualifier. Coach Carlos Alos will be hopeful that this men will be up to the challenge on Thursday but realistically they are only playing for pride, even with twelve points still being up for grabs.

This match will be played at a neutral venue and we envisage a closely-fought affair, however Romania haven’t suffered a single defeat in the group as yet and we envisage them getting the better of the ‘home’ side on Thursday evening.

Back Romania to win and both teams to score at best odds of 3/1