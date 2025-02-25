Barrow entertain Carlisle United in League Two on Thursday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you may avail yourself of the best League Two free bets and latest Barrow versus Carlisle United odds and promotions.

Barrow v Carlisle United Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 27th February 2025

Carlisle United sit five points away from safety at the foot of the League Two table with relegation to the National League looking more likely by the week, however can they get one over on ‘local’ rivals Barrow at Holker Street on Thursday evening?

Local derby

The closest that Carlisle United come to a local derby is a meeting with Barrow, a club that sits 87 miles distant. The trip on Thursday evening is going to be a long one as the travelling fans hope desperately for three points which could prove pivotal in determining whether or not their club remains in the Football League at the end of the season. Following the sacking of Mike Williamson recently, Mark Hughes is now the man in the hot-seat at Carlisle United and as yet the side have failed to experienced the hoped-for new manager bounce. The chances of this happening appear slim for a side which have thus far managed just 5 wins from 32 league outings and it’s hard to be optimistic about the chances of the visitors taking anything from their trip to Holker Street on Thursday night.

History books

Barrow were on the receiving end of one of Carlisle United’s few wins this season when they lost 1-0 at Brunton Park and the history books come out on the side of the visitors, United having won four of the last five meetings between the sides, the sole defeat coming in the EFL Trophy. That said, Barrow have been solid in front of their home fans this term with all-but-two of their ten League Two victories coming at Holker Street. Andy Whing is the man in charge of the Bluebirds and from his first seven games in charge he has steered his new charges to three wins, all of these coming on home soil.

Team News:

Barrow AFC: Currently, there are no specific injury updates available for Barrow. Manager Stephen Clemence is expected to field a strong lineup, aiming to capitalize on home advantage.​ Carlisle United: Similarly, there are no detailed injury reports for Carlisle United at this time. The team will look to field their best XI to improve their standing in the league.​



Head-to-Head:

Historically, Carlisle United have had the upper hand in this fixture. In their last eight meetings, Carlisle have won five times, Barrow once, and there have been two draws. The most recent encounter on August 17, 2024, saw Carlisle secure a 1-0 victory. ​

Struggling to tread water

Neither Carlisle United nor Barrow have enjoyed impressive campaigns by any means but Barrow have at least been solid enough on home soil since the start of the season. Carlisle have been struggling to tread water in the fourth tier and all things considered, we have no faith whatsoever that they can claim a rare win in this local derby on Thursday evening.

Back Barrow to win 1-0 at best odds of 11/2 with BetVictor Bookmakers