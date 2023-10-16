Azerbaijan v Austria Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Austria Free Bets

Austria will look to keep the pressure on Group F leaders Belgium when they lock horns with Azerbaijan this evening, therefore now is a great time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites and take advantage of some truly mouthwatering Austria free bets and other great Euro 2024 offers.

Azerbaijan v Austria Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Monday 16th October 2023

Should other results go their way, Austria can qualify for Euro 2024 even with a draw tonight against an Azerbaijan outfit which only registered their first qualifying win on Friday evening.

Austria fell to their first defeat in their Euro 2023 qualifiers when losing 3-2 at home to Belgium on Friday evening but they will be confident of getting things back on track when they travel to Azerbaijan for tonight’s outing. After triumphing in all-but-one of their opening five matches with only four goals conceded along the way, Das Team found themselves three goals behind before the hour mark against Belgium who have now qualified for the European Championships and they will need to bounce back from this disappointment. Nevertheless, even if the Austrians slip-up this evening, the likelihood is that they will ensure their participation in the finals when they face bottom side Estonia next month.

Ralf Rangnick’s men thumped Azerbaijan in Linz earlier in the qualifying campaign and tonight’s hosts had collected just one point from a possible twelve prior to the 2-0 win at Estonia on Friday evening. Azerbaijan have never before made it to a major international tournament and the likelihood is that their hopes of making it to Euro 2024 will come to an end this evening.

On home soil, Azerbaijan will be a tough nut to crack and as such, we don’t envisage a one-sided affair here. Similarly there’s every reason to expect the home side to add to the scoreline and for that reason, we’ll be siding with an away win with both teams scoring tonight.

Back Austria to win and both teams to score at best odds of 85/40