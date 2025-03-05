AZ Alkmaar entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the last sixteen of the Europa League on Thursday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can claim some exclusive Europa League free bets and get hold of the best AZ Alkmaar versus Tottenham Hotspur odds and offers.

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham Hotspur Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 5:45pm UK Time, Thursday 6th March 2025

Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to win the 2024/25 Europa League and they will look to take a large step towards silverware when they face AZ Alkmaar in the last sixteen first leg on Thursday evening.

European showdown

As Tottenham Hotspur gear up to face AZ Alkmaar in a European showdown on Thursday evening, Spurs fans know better than to expect a smooth ride. With a long and proud history of thrilling wins, shocking collapses, and general footballing mayhem, this fixture promises entertainment – whether intentional or not.

Dark horses

On paper, this should be an exciting affair. AZ Alkmaar, the Dutch dark horses, are a side built for rapid attacks, disciplined pressing, and an ability to give bigger teams a headache. Meanwhile, Spurs—forever caught between glory and calamity—are, well, Spurs. One week they look like world-beaters, the next they resemble a team who have just been introduced to football five minutes before kick-off.

Attacking flair

AZ Alkmaar are no pushovers. They currently sit comfortably in the Eredivisie, known for their attacking flair and youth development. They’ll fancy their chances against a Spurs defence that has, at times, appeared as solid as a wet paper bag.

Firepower

Tottenham, under their current manager, are still trying to figure out if they’re title challengers, top-four hopefuls, or just existing for the drama. If they can keep their heads, they have the firepower to hurt Alkmaar. But if history is anything to go by, Spurs might dominate for 70 minutes, miss a few sitters, and then concede twice in injury time.

Chasing shadows

For AZ Alkmaar, all eyes will be on their young stars, particularly their lively front line. If Spurs aren’t careful, they’ll find themselves chasing shadows. Meanwhile, their midfield will be looking to stifle Tottenham’s creativity and ensure that the visitors’ usual brand of chaos is contained to their own half.

For Spurs, the usual suspects will be called upon. If Harry Kane were still at the club, you’d back him for a brace, but with him off in Germany scoring goals for fun, someone else must step up. Maybe it’s Son Heung-min. Maybe it’s James Maddison. Maybe it’s an unfortunate own goal. Who knows? That’s the joy of watching Spurs.

Defy logic

Tottenham’s European history is littered with moments that defy logic. Who can forget the miraculous Champions League semi-final comeback against Ajax? Or the time they somehow contrived to lose to Dinamo Zagreb after leading the tie comfortably? Predicting what they’ll do is like predicting the British weather—prepare for anything.

Smell an upset

AZ Alkmaar, playing in front of their home fans, will smell an upset. Tottenham will probably dominate possession, waste a golden chance or two, and then spend the last ten minutes either heroically rescuing a result or collapsing in spectacular fashion.

One of three ways

This could go one of three ways: a Spurs masterclass, a hard-fought draw, or a result that leaves their fans questioning why they invest so much emotion in this club. Let’s be optimistic and go for a thrilling 2-2, with Spurs conceding in the 93rd minute. Because, well, Spurs.

