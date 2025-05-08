Ayr United v Partick Thistle Odds & Match Preview

Ayr Hold the Advantage as Partick Plot a Somerset Park Comeback

Date: 9 May 2025 | Time: 19:45 BST

The tension is set to reach fever pitch at Somerset Park on Friday evening as Ayr United welcome Partick Thistle for the second leg of their Scottish Championship playoff quarter-final. With a slender 1-0 lead in their back pocket from the first leg, the Honest Men will be eager to fend off the Jags and continue their march towards the elusive Scottish Premiership.

As the floodlights flicker on and the pies warm up in the stands, both sets of fans will be hoping their side can take one more step towards top-flight football. For Ayr, it could be the end of nearly five decades in the second tier. For Partick, it’s another shot at redemption after several playoff heartbreaks in recent years.

Ayr’s Quest for Premiership Return Gains Momentum

Since rising from League One as champions in 2017-18, Ayr United’s journey in the Scottish Championship has been anything but dull. The Honest Men have navigated through peaks and troughs, landing playoff spots in four of the last seven seasons. Along the way, they’ve also had to stomach finishes as low as seventh and eighth—a rollercoaster ride that’s tested even the most patient of supporters.

But despite knocking on the promotion door several times, it has stubbornly refused to open. Ayr haven’t graced the top tier since the 1977-78 campaign. Nearly 50 years of waiting—longer than most of their squad have been alive—might finally be approaching a conclusion.

Under Scott Brown’s guidance, Ayr have found a steely consistency this season. Rarely drifting from the Championship’s top three, they concluded the regular season in third place with a respectable haul of 63 points from 36 games, thanks to 18 wins, nine draws, and just nine defeats. This secured their playoff berth and a quarter-final date with fourth-placed Partick Thistle.

A Cagey First Leg Sees Ayr Edge Ahead

The first encounter between the sides, played out under nervous tension, was far from a goal-fest. Neither team appeared keen to gamble too early in what was always likely to be a finely poised tie. After much cautious probing, Ayr finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Jamie Murphy rose to nod home, giving the visitors a vital lead.

That goal has handed Ayr a psychological and numerical edge as they return to familiar territory on Friday. Somerset Park has been something of a fortress this term, with Ayr chalking up 11 wins, five draws, and only two defeats from their 18 home league outings. They’ve also developed a habit of frustrating Partick on home soil, having gone unbeaten in their last three meetings at Somerset Park.

Partick’s Playoff Pain Continues—but Hope Remains

Partick Thistle know all about the agony of playoff football. Since tumbling out of the Premiership in 2017-18, they’ve become perennial playoff contenders—and, unfortunately, perennial playoff fallers. They bowed out at the quarter-final stage in 2021-22, lost the final in heartbreaking fashion on penalties in 2022-23, and suffered another cruel penalty shootout exit in last year’s semi-finals.

Determined to reverse their fortunes, Partick’s 2024-25 season saw them once again challenge for promotion. But inconsistency crept in as the campaign wore on. A dismal stretch—just one win in seven games—cost Kris Doolan his job in February after two years at the helm.

In stepped Brian Graham and Mark Wilson as interim managers. Their brief was simple: stabilise the ship and secure a playoff berth. This they achieved, grabbing fourth place with a narrow final-day victory over Livingston.

Their defeat to Ayr in the first leg was only their third home loss of the league season, but a less-than-convincing away record—seven wins, two draws, and nine defeats—makes the task at Somerset Park daunting. Still, football has a habit of throwing up surprises, and Partick will travel south with optimism intact.

Injuries Add to the Drama

Ayr United were dealt a cruel blow before the first leg when George Stanger was ruled out through injury. Matters worsened during the match itself as Nick McAllister was forced off following a head collision early in the contest. Dylan Watret filled the void, stepping into a back three alongside Lenny Agbaire and Scott McMann. The young defender could retain his place for the second leg.

Patrick Reading and Mark McKenzie provided width from the flanks, supporting the midfield pairing of Ben Dempsey and Roy Rus. Up front, Logan Chalmers and Jamie Murphy worked the channels, while Fraser Bryden led the line. Given their solid performance in the first leg, Scott Brown may resist the urge to tinker further.

Partick Thistle, meanwhile, will once again be without the services of Sean Kelly, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Livingston. The Jags reverted to a back four in the first leg, with Kanayochukwu Megwa, Luke McBeth, Lee Ashcroft, and Daniel O’Reilly marshaling the defensive line.

Despite some missed opportunities, co-manager Brian Graham remains Partick’s greatest attacking threat. As the club’s leading scorer this season with 15 league goals, he’ll be desperate to atone for squandered chances in the first leg.

Likely Line-Ups: Familiar Faces and Tactical Tweaks

Between the posts for Ayr, Robbie Clarke is expected to continue his solid campaign. In front of him, Watret, Agbaire, and McMann should anchor the defence. McKenzie and Reading will likely reprise their wing-back roles, while Rus and Dempsey will form the midfield engine room. Up top, Murphy is poised to join Anton McLennan and Fraser Bryden in a front three eager to exploit any defensive lapses.

For Partick, David Mitchell will stand guard in goal. Megwa, McBeth, Ashcroft, and O’Reilly are likely to form the rearguard once more. In midfield, Stuart Bannigan and Kyle Turner should pull the strings, with Steven Lawless, Blair Crawford, and Aidan Fitzpatrick supporting Graham, who will lead the line as he bids to keep Partick’s promotion hopes alive.

Our Verdict: Ayr to Edge Another Tight Contest

Friday’s battle is unlikely to be a free-scoring affair. Partick will have to commit more bodies forward in search of the equaliser, but that may leave them vulnerable at the back—a prospect Ayr’s attack will relish.

While the Jags are bound to throw everything forward in pursuit of a famous comeback, Ayr’s strong home form and solid defence suggest they’ll have enough to weather the storm. A repeat of Tuesday’s closely fought contest looks likely, with Ayr just shading it once again.

Our prediction? Ayr United to secure a 2-1 victory on the night, sealing a 3-1 aggregate triumph and keeping their long-awaited Premiership dream alive.

