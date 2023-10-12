Austria v Belgium Match Preview & Best Odds

Austria and Belgium are level on 13 points apiece at the summit of Group F and they lock horns on Friday evening in the knowledge that victory will ensure for them a place in the 2024 European Championships, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK bookmakers and take advantage of the many great Belgium free bets and other exclusive bonus offers ahead of this clash.

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Friday 13th October 2023

Austria and Belgium are both flying high in the Euro 2024 qualifying group with thirteen points apiece and they lock horns in Vienna on Friday evening for what is a massive game for both sides.

Austria are very much on the right track for an appearance at their third successive Euros after dropping just two points in their opening five qualifying matches in Group F with twelve goals scored and just four conceded along the way. Wins over Estonia and Azerbaijan preceded home and away wins over Sweden in their last two outings in the competition, while the only time that Austria have dropped points was when Belgium forced them to share the spoils in Brussels earlier in the campaign.

Goal difference alone separates Austria from Group F leaders Belgium but more importantly they both sit seven points above third-placed Sweden with just three games left to play. Each side will be secure in the knowledge that just three points from their final three games would be enough to secure their passage to Germany next year. Austria haven’t beaten Belgium in six attempts and last won against them in 1959, however on the back of the draw in Brussels four months ago, confidence will be high in the home camp that they can put this particular hoodoo to an end.

Belgium are also on the verge of making it into the 2024 European Championships and since disappointingly exiting the 2022 World Cup at the group stages, they have won all-but-one of their last six outings across competitions, a 5-0 demolition of Estonia sending them to the summit of their qualifying group on goal difference. The Red Devils have scored a massive 57 goals in their last 60 competitive games and while they will be without Eden Hazard who hung up his boots earlier this week for the final time, Romelu Lukaku can still be relied upon to deliver the goods.

This has all the makings of being a thoroughly enjoyable and exciting affair between two sides who will be desperate to make it over the line with two games to spare. Both sides are without some key players for this encounter but Belgium certainly have something of an edge in the final third and this should make the difference in what should be a pretty evenly-fought meeting on Friday evening.

Back Belgium to win and both teams to score at best odds of 4/1