Atletico Madrid v Celtic Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Tuesday 7th November 2023

Celtic will be desperate for the three points which would lift them into contention for qualification into the next round of this season’s Champions League when they face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital on Tuesday evening.

Celtic managed to hold Atletico Madrid to a 2-2 draw when the two sides did battle at Parkhead two weeks ago, the Spanish side having to pull themselves level on two occasions before losing midfielder Rodrigo De Paul who was handed a late red card. While Atletico have earned just a single win from their three Champions League group matches, they have extended their winning run at home in La Liga to an impressive fourteen games with victories in seven of their last nine across competitions. They lost at Las Palmas on Friday evening and this means that Los Colchoneros have triumphed just twice in their last six matches on the road, however they return to home soil on Tuesday evening when they lock horns again with a Celtic outfit against whom they have yet to taste defeat.

Celtic have won just one of their last sixteen away games in the Champions League and the Scottish champions will be heavily burdened by this historical fact. Their draw with Atletico Madrid in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign has provided them with their one and only point and as things stand they sit at the foot of Group E with three rounds of group games played. The Hoops were the first British side to win the European Cup but that was 56 years ago and current manager Brendan Rodgers doesn’t enjoy the best record in this competition.

Celtic will at the very least be confident of adding to the scoreline here given that their hosts have managed just four clean sheets in their opening fifteen games of the campaign, however Atletico Madrid have proven themselves to be a very tough nut to crack on home soil and they have more than enough firepower to see them over the line in this encounter.

Back Atletico to win and both teams to score at best odds of 21/10