Athletic Bilbao v Rangers Free Bets & Match Preview

Europa League quarter-final hangs in the balance ahead of showdown at San Mamés

Europa League | Quarter-Finals – 2nd Leg

Date: Thursday 17 April 2025

Kick-off: 8pm UK time

Venue: San Mamés Barria, Bilbao

Following a tightly contested goalless draw in the first leg, Athletic Bilbao and Rangers will face off once more on Thursday night in northern Spain, as both sides aim to book their place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Whichever team emerges victorious on aggregate will move on to face either Manchester United or Lyon in the last four when the competition resumes in May.

First Leg Stalemate Keeps the Tie on a Knife Edge

Despite enjoying a numerical advantage for more than 80 minutes, Athletic left Ibrox last week with only a share of the spoils. A red card for Robin Propper gave the visitors early control, and they dominated the ball throughout — recording over 70% possession and preventing Rangers from registering a single effort on target.

However, Liam Kelly proved to be the hero for the Scottish side, producing a crucial penalty save in the 82nd minute to deny Alex Berenguer, preserving the 0-0 scoreline and ensuring the contest would remain wide open heading into the second leg.

Bilbao Back Among Europe’s Best

Having ended a run of three successive goalless draws in all competitions with a 3-1 home win over Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, Bilbao appear to be rediscovering their rhythm. A second-half revival inspired by substitutes Oihan Sancet (2) and Nico Williams helped solidify fourth place in La Liga for Ernesto Valverde’s men.

This season marks the Basque club’s first appearance in a European quarter-final since 2015-16, and they’re hoping to go one better than they did in 2012, when they reached the final but lost to Atlético Madrid.

Perfect Home Record But Past Patterns Persist

Bilbao have been faultless at home in this season’s Europa League, winning all five matches held at San Mamés. That impressive form gives them a solid foundation to build on. However, history offers a warning — they have failed to progress on each of the last five occasions they have drawn the first leg of a European knockout tie.

The last time they managed to advance after a first-leg stalemate was back in the 1976-77 UEFA Cup, when they edged out RWD Molenbeek in the semi-finals.

Rangers Earn Respect After Battling Display

Barry Ferguson took pride in his side’s resilience in the first leg, especially after suffering five consecutive home defeats over 90 minutes. Despite being down to ten men, Rangers stood firm, repelling wave after wave of pressure and maintaining parity heading into the return fixture.

Their resolve was tested again in domestic action over the weekend, as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Aberdeen. A stoppage-time equaliser from Ianis Hagi salvaged a point for a team whose title hopes have faded, with leaders Celtic now 15 points ahead and just five matches to go.

Nonetheless, Rangers remain comfortably ahead in third place and are fully focused on making their second Europa League final in four years.

European Pedigree Fuels Scottish Belief

Although Rangers have failed to win the opening leg in their last six European quarter-finals, they have found success in the return fixture in each of the last three. That trend, combined with their strong away form — unbeaten in seven on the road across all competitions (six wins, one draw) — gives them reason to believe.

They have already triumphed on Spanish soil this season, defeating Real Betis 3-2 during the League Phase in mid-December, ending a barren spell in Spain that dated back to 1962, spanning 13 winless games.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Rangers (2-1 on aggregate)

Rangers will draw confidence from their away record and recent victory in Spain, and with a full complement of players, they may be more threatening in attack this time around.

Nonetheless, Athletic’s dominance at San Mamés in this season’s competition makes them favourites to edge what promises to be a close affair. Another strong display from the hosts could prove decisive, even if the Scottish visitors once again show their fighting spirit.

