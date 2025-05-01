Athletic Bilbao v Manchester United Odds & Match Preview

Europa League | Semi-Finals | 1st Leg

Thursday, May 1, 2025 | Kick-off: 8pm UK | San Mamés Barria

As the Europa League reaches its penultimate stage, the red and white of Athletic Bilbao stand poised on the brink of history. Awaiting them at a raucous San Mamés on Thursday night? None other than fallen English titans, Manchester United. Both sides have their eyes firmly fixed on the final—but for Athletic, there’s an added incentive. Should they clear this final hurdle, they’ll walk out for the showpiece in front of their own fans at the San Mamés itself. No pressure, then.

United’s Rollercoaster: From Domestic Despair to European Dreaming

If Manchester United’s domestic season has often resembled a slow-motion car crash, their Europa League adventure has been more Hollywood blockbuster than tragicomedy.

The Red Devils clawed their way past Lyon in the quarter-finals in scenes that could only be described as the stuff of footballing folklore. After a dramatic 2-2 first-leg draw in France, United raced into a 4-2 aggregate lead at Old Trafford. Cue the typical United chaos. Lyon, down to ten men but not downhearted, scored four unanswered goals to flip the script and seemed destined for glory. But just when all seemed lost, United—fuelled by a heady cocktail of desperation and defiance—fired home three goals in the final six minutes through Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire to clinch a scarcely believable 7-6 aggregate victory.

That stunning fightback followed a breezy group stage in which United averaged two goals per game, finishing third, before dispatching Real Sociedad in the last 16.

Under Ruben Amorim, whose domestic struggles have been soothed by continental success, United have now gone eight games unbeaten in Europe this term, netting 28 goals while peppering opponents’ penalty areas with more shots and touches than any other side in UEFA’s second-tier competition.

Only a late equaliser from Rasmus Højlund at Bournemouth last weekend spared United from another embarrassing Premier League loss. In truth, lifting the Europa League trophy now looks like their only lifeline into next season’s Champions League—and perhaps their only remaining source of pride.

But, as history reminds us, getting past Athletic Club is no easy task. United have faced the Basque outfit four times, winning just once—in 1957, a distant memory when televisions were still furniture and nobody had heard of XG.

Athletic’s European Ambitions: San Mamés Beckons

For Athletic Bilbao, this semi-final represents more than just the next step on their European journey. It’s a chance to secure a place in the final on home soil—a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Basques have already provided more than their fair share of drama. Ernesto Valverde’s side edged out Roma after turning around a first-leg deficit with a stirring 3-1 home victory. Then, having endured a nervy 0-0 draw away at Rangers, they returned to San Mamés where goals from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams secured their quarter-final triumph.

Athletic boast a perfect home record in the Europa League this season, winning all six of their fixtures, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two. They’ll be desperate to extend that streak against United.

The club’s history in European semis is brief but significant. In both 1977 and 2012, they reached the final four and progressed to the final itself—only to finish runners-up on both occasions. Having lifted last year’s Copa del Rey and currently sitting in La Liga’s top four, Valverde’s men believe they are ready to finally go one better.

United, beware: Bilbao’s San Mamés fortress is famed for swallowing up even the most illustrious visitors. And with an entire city dreaming of a home final, the noise levels might just shatter glass.

Team News: Returning Heroes and Last Hurrahs

Manchester United’s injury curse continues to haunt them like a bad sequel. While Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have returned to training, neither is expected to start. Toby Collyer and Ayden Heaven remain out, while Diogo Dalot and Joshua Zirkzee have picked up potentially season-ending knocks. Lisandro Martínez? Still sidelined. United’s physio room must be on speed dial with the NHS.

Bruno Fernandes will again carry the creative burden. The Portuguese playmaker boasts an eye-watering record of 29 goal involvements in 31 Europa League knockout appearances—a competition record, no less. He’s also bagged three goals and three assists in three previous semi-final outings.

Up front, Alejandro Garnacho and Højlund will look to stretch Bilbao’s usually resolute defence, with Casemiro providing steel and experience in midfield. Harry Maguire, fresh from his unlikely heroics against Lyon, will aim to shore up the back line alongside teenage sensation Leny Yoro and the versatile Luke Shaw. Andre Onana will keep goal, while new-boy Victor Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui will patrol the flanks.

As for Athletic, they too have injury woes. Star midfielder Oihan Sancet—18 goals to his name—misses out with a thigh issue. On the bright side, Nico Williams, who has either scored or assisted in every home Europa League game this season, returns refreshed after sitting out last weekend’s league win over Las Palmas.

His brother, Iñaki Williams, who netted the winner in that game, should lead the line alongside Gorka Guruzeta, while Alex Berenguer will provide additional width. In midfield, Ruiz de Galarreta and Jauregizar will anchor proceedings. The back four should feature Gorosabel, Vivian, Alvarez and Berchiche, with Spain international Unai Simón standing firm between the sticks.

One subplot not to be missed: the legendary Oscar De Marcos—who scored in both legs when Athletic stunned United in 2012—is still at the club and could feature. A footballing time capsule, if ever there was one.

What History Tells Us

Athletic’s recent record against United is impressive. The Basques won both legs of their last encounter in 2012, en route to that season’s final. They’ve won three of their four meetings overall, giving them the psychological edge heading into Thursday’s tie.

United, however, will remind anyone who’ll listen that European nights often bring out their best, regardless of domestic disasters.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Manchester United—Basque Brilliance at the San Mamés

Manchester United may be a wounded animal in the Premier League, but in Europe, they’ve been roaring—albeit erratically. Still, against an Athletic side boasting La Liga’s stingiest defence and a formidable home record, the Red Devils may finally meet their match.

Expect United to find the net—Fernandes or Højlund are the likeliest suspects—but Athletic’s vibrant attack, spearheaded by the Williams brothers, should give them a slender advantage to take back to Old Trafford.

A 2-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao feels just about right. Cue bedlam in Bilbao, with the San Mamés faithful daring to dream.

