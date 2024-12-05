Aston Villa entertain Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to open a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites where you will be able to get hold of the very best Aston Villa versus Southampton odds, as well as the latest free bet offers for all the weekend Premier League games.

Aston Villa v Southampton Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 7th December 2024

Aston Villa put to an end their winless run at the expense of Brentford earlier this week and they will look to continue the momentum with a win against a Southampton side which were thrashed by Chelsea last time out.

Unbeaten league run

Just a few days after they slipped into the lower half of the league standings, Aston Villa managed to end their disappointing run of results by putting Brentford to the sword in the West Midlands on Wednesday evening. Their 3-1 win eased the pressure on a side which had been plummeting down the standings both domestically and in the Champions League. On the back of this midweek victory, Unai Emery’s men hauled themselves up to seventh position in the top-flight table and extended their unbeaten league run at Villa Park to six games.

Demolition

Southampton head into this weekend’s outing having managed just a single league win since moving up from the Championship at the end of 2023/24, this being a 1-0 home win over fellow strugglers Everton. Following their 5-1 demolition by title-chasing Chelsea in midweek, the south coast side have leaked more goals (30) whilst on league duty than any other Premier League side, with the notable exception of Wolverhampton Wanderers, while they have found the net less times (11) than any other top-flight outfit this term.

Shadow of their former selves

The Saints have failed to win any of their last fourteen league games on the road with eleven defeats coming their way since February 2023 and while weekend opponents Aston Villa have been looking a mere shadow of their former selves, the West Midlands side looked vibrant in their midweek outing and should manage to kick on and bag a second win on the bounce on Saturday afternoon.

Back Aston Villa to win-to-nil at best odds of 17/10