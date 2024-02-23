Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Aston Villa Free Bets

Aston Villa will look to keep their top four position in the Premier League well and truly intact when they entertain Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of Aston Villa free bets and other Premier League offers ahead of this match.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 24th February 2024

Aston Villa will be aiming to put their three-game losing run on home soil across competitions firmly behind them when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Unbeaten run

Aston Villa extended their unbeaten run away from home to an impressive five games with a 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage last time out, however their home form of late has been hugely disappointing and this victory was only their second in seven outings across competitions. On home soil, Emery’s Lions appear to have lost their bite with defeats coming against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United in their last three at this venue.

Scoring prowess

The Villans have been having few difficulties finding the back of the net however, the West Midlands outfit having added to the scoreline in each of their last 33 in front of their own home fans, while they have failed to make the net bulge in just three of their 25 Premier League games this term.

Offensive firepower

Nottingham Forest inflicted yet more misery on West Ham United when they defeated the East London outfit to the tune of 2-0 at the City Ground on Saturday. Nevertheless, the Tricky Trees sit just four points clear of the relegation zone after 25 rounds of fixtures and cannot really afford to slip-up here. Forest did manage a shock 2-0 win over Villa in the East Midlands three months ago but while we expect the home side to concede yet again, their offensive firepower will almost certainly prove too strong for the visitors and three points should come Villa’s way here.

Back Aston Villa to win and both teams to score at best odds of 19/10