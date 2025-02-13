Aston Villa entertain Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Aston Villa versus Ipswich Town odds and latest Premier League free bet offers.

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 15th February 2025

Aston Villa will look to boost their chances of taking a European berth in the league table by collecting all three points in their weekend meeting with Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town, however will the Tractor Boys spoil their plans?

Gone awry

Aston Villa ensured their continued participation in this season’s FA Cup when edging past Tottenham Hotspur to the tune of 2-1 last weekend, however the West Midlands side’s league campaign has gone slightly awry in recent weeks with their last three Premier League outings returning just two points. A hard-fought 2-2 draw at Arsenal (where Villa fought their way back from two goals behind) was followed by a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United and a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month. These results have left Villa sitting in 8th position in the league standings ahead of the visit of Ipswich Town but the West Midlands side will be confident of returning to winning ways this weekend against the top-flight strugglers.

Tough season

This has been a very tough season for Ipswich Town although in fairness they were always expected to struggle in their first season in the top-flight. The Tractor Boys have hardly been whipping boys in the same vein as bottom side Southampton but wins have nevertheless been hard to come by for Kieran McKenna’s men and they currently sit three points from safety in 19th position. Last time out, Ipswich lost to bottom side Southampton, thus extending their losing run to four games in the league and while they bounced back with a welcome FA Cup victory over Championship side Coventry last time out, we don’t envisage them getting the better of Villa this weekend.

Recent Form:

Aston Villa: The Villans have shown mixed form recently, with a notable 4-2 victory over Celtic in the Champions League, but a 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League outing.

Ipswich Town: The Tractor Boys have struggled, suffering a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City and a 2-1 loss to bottom side Southampton in recent fixtures.

Key Players to Watch:

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins has been a consistent threat up front, while Morgan Rogers has provided creativity in midfield.

Ipswich Town: Liam Delap has been a focal point in attack, with Omari Hutchinson offering support from midfield.

Injury News:

Aston Villa: John McGinn is sidelined with a hamstring injury and Diego Carlos is a doubt due to muscle tightness.

Ipswich Town: Kalvin Phillips is questionable for this clash with a thigh issue, while Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead are working towards full fitness.

All things considered, we can only see this going one way. A win for the home side seems a mere formality here and while Ipswich Town have managed some notable scalps thus far – most notably a 2-0 win over Chelsea in late December – we don’t expect this to be the case on Saturday afternoon.

