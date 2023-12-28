Aston Villa v Burnley Match Preview & Best Odds

Aston Villa have fallen by the wayside somewhat in recent weeks but the West Midlands side will look to return to winning ways when they entertain Burnley in their final outing of 2023 on Saturday afternoon.

Aston Villa squandered a two-goal lead when losing 3-2 to Manchester United on Boxing Day, this disappointing result coming hot on the heels of an equally disappointing 1-1 draw at home to bottom side Sheffield United. Despite Villa’s ten-game unbeaten run coming to an end at Old Trafford, Emery’s men remain very much in the hunt for a Champions League berth at this midway point in the season and as things stand they sit third in the table with just three points separating them from leaders Liverpool.

On home soil, Aston Villa have been collecting points for fun, however weekend opponents Burnley have been struggling in front of their home fans this season, as evidenced when losing 2-0 to Liverpool at Turf Moor last time out. The Clarets will remain in the relegation zone for the start of 2024 irrespective of the outcome of their trip to Villa Park and should Sheffield United manage an unlikely win over Manchester City, Vincent Kompany’s side could find themselves at the foot of the table.

All things considered, this should in theory be a relatively easy ride for Aston Villa who have been red hot in front of their own home fans this season. Burnley are finding the going extremely tough and few will fancy their chances of springing an upset at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Back Aston Villa to win-to-nil at best odds of 29/20