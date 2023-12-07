Aston Villa v Arsenal Match Preview & Best Odds

There’s a top-three battle coming our way in the Premier League this weekend when Aston Villa and Arsenal go head-to-head in the West Midlands and you can add to the excitement in what promises to be a high-octane affair by claiming some excellent Aston Villa free bets, courtesy of our featured UK betting sites.

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 9th December 2023

Both Aston Villa and Arsenal have been enjoying some excellent form this season and as such, we’re expecting a thrilling affair when they lock horns at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

Unai Emery has taken Aston Villa to undreamt of heights in the Premier League this season and while there is clearly a long way to go before the curtain comes down, the indications are that the West Midlands side could be challenging for a Champions league berth at the end of the campaign. The Villans were expected to give a decent account of themselves against Manchester City on Wednesday evening but few expected them to dominate to the extent that they did against the defending Premier League champions, much less claim all three points. Should Emery’s side claim a 15th straight home league win on Saturday evening, then this would be a new record for the club although to be fair, the Gunners will provide them with a very stern test in this encounter.

Arsenal leaked three goals to newly-promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening but still came away with the points in the bag after scoring four of their own in what was a thrilling affair. The Gunners have thus maintained their two-point advantage over Liverpool and while they could drop down to second on Saturday due to Liverpool’s earlier kick-off time at Selhurst Park, Mikel Arteta’s men will be doing their utmost to ensure that their return to the top will be swift.

Aston Villa will obviously see their winning home run come to an end at some point and there’s every chance that it will happen on Saturday afternoon. Nevertheless, the Lions have been red hot on their own turf this season and we don’t envisage Arsenal going home with all three points here. The Gunners’ defensive display at Kenilworth Road left plenty to be desired and we expect Aston Villa to claim a share of the spoils in what has the makings of a high-scoring stalemate in the West Midlands.

