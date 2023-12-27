Arsenal v West Ham United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8.15pm UK Time, Thursday 28th December 2023

Arsenal will look to return back to the top of the Premier League table when they entertain city rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium on Thursday evening.

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to three games across competitions when they held Premier League title rivals Liverpool to a share of the spoils at Anfield last time out and Mikel Arteta’s men trail the Reds by two points with a game-in-hand, Jurgen Klopp’s men having beaten Burnley yesterday.

At the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners have been solid with wins in their last five Premier League games at this venue. Given that Arsenal haven’t lost a London derby at the Emirates Stadium in two years (eight wins and four draws), confidence will be high ahead of the visit of West Ham United on Thursday evening.

The last meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-1 victory for the Hammers in the EFL Cup early last month and David Moyes’ men can move to within one point of defending Premier League champions Manchester City with a win in North London on Thursday evening.

In fairness, the Gunners got nothing and deserved nothing in their League Cup clash with the Hammers last month but with all-important Premier League points up for grabs and with a chance for Arsenal to return to pole position in the league table, Arteta’s side are an entirely different proposition this time around.

The Hammers can – and will – make life difficult for the home side at the Emirates Stadium but given that the visitors haven’t managed a clean sheet on their travels since April, we envisage the hosts carving them apart and condemning them to their third defeat in three games.

Back Arsenal to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/8